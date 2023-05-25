South Kingstown’s championship tour continues.
The Rebel girls track and field team followed up its Southern Division title by capturing the Class B crown on Sunday at Portsmouth High School. It’s the program’s fourth class championship in a row.
The showing was the best for area teams. North Kingstown’s boys and girls both finished fourth in Class A. The Prout girls took fourth in Class C and the boys were sixth. The Narragansett girls finished fifth in Class C and the boys were eighth.
Rebels keep up the tradition
South Kingstown has owned Class B since 2019 and kept possession with another strong performance. The Rebel girls took home 22 medals and totaled 128 points to hold off Barrington, which finished with 101.25.
Standouts who medaled more than once helped carry the torch for the Rebels. Sierra Thompson was the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump, while adding a bronze in the 200.
Greta Dahl took second in the pole vault and third in the 400, and Emily Derreza took fifth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles. Three distance runners accounted for big point totals, as Laurel Filiberto, Sofia Caito and Emma Soffientino scored in two events apiece.
Leah DiRoma chipped in with a runner-up finish in the javelin, and Jasmine Thompson was third in the high jump. Also medaling were Zoe Matos, Zoe Pollack, Kenzie Barker, Kadie Navoian, Olivia Walsh and Lucille Ambrad, plus all three relay units.
The South Kingstown boys garnered one gold medal and had nine place-winners en route to a fifth-place tie.
Aiden Hurley was the top performer for the Rebels, clearing 12 feet to win gold in the pole vault. Isiah Carter placed in three events, taking second in the long jump and seventh in the pole vault and the javelin. Shaw Rogers, Kai Sorlien and Phoenix Sward also scored in two events each.
Drew Torell, Brody Shiels, Thomas Banks and Ethan Hayward accounted for the other individual scores.
NK takes hardware in Class A
Bishop Hendricken and Cranston West had too much, but North Kingstown left Coventry with quite a few medals at the Class A championship.
The Skipper boys grabbed 14 medals, three of which were gold. Sam Northrup won the 110 hurdles in 16.16 seconds, Brendan Pratt took the 300 hurdles in 41.96 seconds and Ethan Wordell threw 231 feet, 1 inch to win the hammer. Northrup and Pratt added one other medal apiece, as well.
North had a big showing in the pole vault, with four placing in the top six – Ethan Evans, Quinn O’Connell, Maxwell Petrillo and Oliver Lawton.
Among the other scorers were James Borkman, Keaton Diehl, Miki Ashenafi, Jackson Borge and Jason Marcelino.
The North Kingstown girls were led by Cameron Saleh and Olivia Priest. Saleh won the 100 hurdles in 15.72 seconds and also took fourth in the 300 hurdles. Priest reached 10-6 in the pole vault to win gold.
Abigail Nicolopoulous took third in the pole vault and fifth in the 800. Rachel Mara was seventh in the pole vault and eighth in the 400.
North’s standout javelin contingent grabbed three medals. Carly Lafferty took second, Ava Giguere was fifth and Polina Wright took sixth.
Abigail Kilday, Fiona Wilk and Abigail Senenko also medaled for the Skippers, along with two relay squads.
Crusader girls lead Class C teams
Narragansett played host to the Class C championships on Sunday, and the Prout girls were best among area squads with a fourth-place finish.
Throwers carried a big load for the Crusaders. Freshman standout Julia Smith took second in the hammer, third in the discus and seventh in the shot put. Deirdra Picillo took fourth in the hammer, and Erin Hanrahan was eighth in the hammer.
Mia Bottaro and Franny Gregory went two-three in the pole vault. Emma Baird placed third in the 100 hurdles and Lillie DeMetrick was fourth in the high jump. Laurel McMahon and Jessica Mastrandrea also scored points, along with all three Prout relay teams.
Diego Rocchio and Steven Quinn led the Prout boys to a sixth-place finish. Rocchio was the lone Crusader to win gold, as he hit 41 feet, 6 inches to win the triple jump. Quinn was second in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Matthew Amelfetano took second in the pole vault. Will Axford and Luke Bilotto also medaled.
The Narragansett girls claimed two gold medals. Kylee Bennett threw 156-4 to win the hammer, and also placed second in the discus. Gabrielle Poisson was the other first-place finisher, winning the pole vault by clearing 7-6.
Karuna Lohmann took silver in the 400 and bronze in the 200, while Sofia DiBiasio also medaled in two track events. Maddie O’Neill, Abigail Philbin and Jenna Silvestri also medaled. Narragansett’s 4x100 relay squad took second.
Three competitors did most of the damage for the Narragansett boys. Cole Francis took second in the 1,500 and third in the 3,000; Carson Oakes placed in both the high jump and long jump; and Owen Degnan took third in the hammer and fourth in the discus. Brayden Bennett’s seventh-place finish in the hammer also helped the Mariners.
