NARRAGANSETT — A blind draw produced quite the intriguing matchup in the opening round of the 12-year-old District 3 Tournament.
Coming off its 11-year-old district title in 2022, the South Kingstown Little League all-stars went on the road to face a Narragansett team with many of the players who won the 10-year-old district crown in 2021.
And the game largely fit with the championship pedigree of the South County rivals. Neither team scored until the fourth inning, when South Kingstown exploded for six runs. That was enough for Mason O’Hagan and Cole Rosen, who combined to allow one run in a 6-1 victory at Sprague Park.
“That wasn’t an easy one and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” South Kingstown manager Josh Rosen said. “Of all the teams, irony or whatever you want to call it – ten teams out there and we get matched up with them. We’ve had a lot of battles with roughly the same groups of kids the whole way up. We kind of knew it was going to be a really good test early on.”
The history between the teams in all-star tournaments goes back to 2021, when they met three times in the 10-year-old bracket, including twice in the title round, where Narragansett prevailed. Much of that Narragansett club moved up to the 11-12 level last year and finished as the district runner-up. Meanwhile, South Kingstown stormed to the championship in the 11s bracket and finished as the state runner-up.
Both have high hopes again this year, but thanks to the draw, only one could take the direct route. South Kingstown was happy to survive.
“The kids obviously remember what they did last year and they have a comfort level together,” Rosen said. “As a coach, the amount of games that they’ve played together and the success they’ve had is really what sets them apart. This game, we were really composed for the most part. They’re kind of chiseled in that way. They might not think about that end of it, but as coaches we do. They just kind of know the feel of it. It starts to be routine.”
Narragansett pitcher Max Downey and South Kingstown’s O’Hagan breezed through the early innings without seeing much of a threat.
It seemed like the zeroes would keep popping up at that point, in part because of a new Little League all-stars rule which stipulates that every player on the roster is slotted in the batting order, as opposed to the previous system where players subbed in.
But South Kingstown made its move thanks to the 12th and 13th hitters in the order. Cash Gurnon led off the fourth inning with a single to right field, before Nico Lepore worked a good at-bat for a walk. Stephen Gazerro also walked, loading the bases with nobody out.
“In this new situation, with the 13 players in the lineup, we’ve been preaching to the kids that we need the whole lineup to contribute,” Rosen said. “Everyone’s going to be out there the whole game offensively. We’ve been working on that, just trying to get everybody ready to be a part of it. They did exactly what we needed. The bottom of the order started it and that was the biggest key to the game for us.”
Downey buckled down for a strikeout and a pop-out, but still had to get through O’Hagan, South Kingstown’s cleanup hitter. Downey induced weak contact for a ground ball that trickled halfway between the plate and the mound. Narragansett couldn’t make the play as O’Hagan reached and Gurnon scored.
“Max did a great job to battle back and get two outs in that spot,” Narragansett manager Eric Kopf said. “I’ll give the bottom of the order a lot of credit. They grinded out some at-bats. They were the table-setters for that inning. Max was this close – a little bleeder, a play that we’ve worked on in practice, but it’s tough in that situation.”
Soon the floodgates opened as Jayden Martin smacked an RBI single to right field. After a walk to Ryder Keenan, Jackson Vale cleared the bases with a three-run double, making it 6-0. Vale was caught trying to stretch it into a triple but stayed in a rundown long enough to let the last run score.
Narragansett got a run off reliever Cole Rosen in the fourth inning thanks to doubles by Chase Moniz and Downey. Rosen escaped further trouble, then worked around a hit and a walk for a scoreless fifth inning. In the sixth, Rosen retired the side in order to finish out the win.
“Defensively and on the mound, South did a really good job playing out in front,” Kopf said. “They didn’t walk us, they played a perfect game on defense. They’re just a really fundamentally sound team. The way we look at it, they played at a faster speed than we did today. I thought we did a pretty good job, but in order to beat them if we see them again, we’ve got to play at a faster rate mentally.”
Narragansett will look to regroup in the elimination bracket, where it’s had some success through the years. The next game for the stars is July 5.
“We still have high aspirations – just have a little bit more work to do at this stage,” Kopf said. “This team, ever since they started doing tournaments, they’ve generally played their best ball when they have their backs against the wall. It’s not ideal, but we do have some history on that. It’s going to be tough – our side of the bracket is really strong, but our mindset is just to take one game at a time and give ourselves a shot.”
South Kingstown will take on Westerly on Thursday as it eyes another deep run.
“With this group, all the guys have experience and they can all do it,” Rosen said. “We feel like maybe we’ll have more depth top to bottom than the other teams we play. Maybe it’ll be an advantage. Coming off last year, we just want to have a strong showing.”
