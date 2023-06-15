SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Ocean State Waves dropped their first three games of the season but broke through in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.
Trailing most of the way, the Waves exploded for five runs in the eighth inning for a 6-3 victory over the Sanford Mainers at Old Mountain Field.
“You could see it out here, all the guys celebrating on the mound – it meant a lot,” Brodey Heaton said. “Good for the guys and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
The Waves had dropped their season opener by a 7-6 score to Danbury. They also fell 7-3 to Upper Valley in their first home game last Thursday. On Friday, they lost 1-0 to Valley, their bats failing to back a great pitching performance by Will Jenkins and three relievers.
The team’s pitching staff shapes up as a strong unit and delivered another solid performance on Saturday, but Sanford managed to push across two runs in the fifth inning and one in the top of the eighth.
Ocean State’s rally began when David Mershon was hit by a pitch with one out. Matthew Graveline then reached on an error. Both runners moved up on a double steal, and Eric Genther plated Mershon with a single. Heaton followed with the biggest hit of the young season for the Waves, smacking a line drive to the gap in left center field. Genther and Graveline scored to put the Waves in front.
“They had been attacking me up and in a lot, the whole game,” Heaton said. “I just figured, with two strikes, they’d probably go back to it. I was ready for it. Good enough swing to get it into the gap.”
Two more Waves scored on errors, giving their team some insurance. Collin Bosley-Smith closed the game out in impressive fashion in the ninth, striking out the side on just 14 pitches to record the save.
Alex Logusch earned the win with two strong innings of relief. Starter Blake Helmstetter had a solid outing, allowing two runs in six innings while striking out five.
“Tough start, but I think the team is starting to jell,” Helmstetter said. “We were more of a team today. Good to see the hitters come alive today. Pitching came alive at the same time. Good mesh.”
At the plate, the Waves got hits from Graveline, Genther and Heaton, as well as Marco Ali and Lewis Barnum.
The Waves made it two wins in a row on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over North Shore, which featured more late heroics. Ocean State trailed 1-0 before tying the game in the eighth inning and taking the lead with two runs in the ninth.
Graveline and Mershon each had two hits and an RBI. A.J. Colarusso allowed one run in five innings. Brooks Ey earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Austin Wainer got the save.
The Waves also prevailed over Mystic on Tuesday, winning 10-2. Mershon and Graveline scored three runs each and Drew Holderbach had three RBI. Khyree Miller homerd.
