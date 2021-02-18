The South Kingstown girls basketball team followed up a big win over La Salle with a 59-38 rivalry win over North Kingstown on Tuesday night. Jami Hill led the way with 22 points for the Rebels, who improved to 6-1 on the year. Jordan Moreau had 15 points for the Skippers.
Online Poll
Do you support a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags?
Local legislators and environmental advocates said they’re hopeful a bill to largely ban the use of plastic bags by retailers will pass the General Assembly this year. Last week, State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee joined Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to introduce the Plastic Waste Reduction Act. The bill would prohibit retailers from making available any single-use plastic checkout bag — such as those typically found at grocery stores — and would require that any paper bags made available be recyclable, with an exception for paper carry-out bags at restaurants. Do you support such a bill? Let us know in this week's poll question.
You voted:
Latest News
- NK celebrates seniors with rivalry win over SK
- Medals galore for area teams at class meets
- Crusaders battling to break through in D-I race
- For Jennifer Acuna, local church’s kitchen offers more just than a place to bake
- Photos: Big Game Rebels
- Narragansett/Chariho finds its way despite difficult slate
- SK High School principal honored for first-year efforts
- Top contenders holding off Prout
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: South County’s hands weren’t clean from horrors of slavery
- Narragansett will take another look at renter ordinance
- Local group wants you to learn Mental Health First Aid
- NK Council talks future of Capital Improvement Projects
- Neighborhood Guild to offer rare look at archives dating back a century
- Quonset looks to Question 7 to support continued growth
- Mariner swim making waves in D-III
- Corrigan named to Police Chiefs’ board
- Ben Wise gets vibrant with new solo project, single
- Letter: Thank you, Narragansett Town Council, for honoring Alba
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.