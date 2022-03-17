SOUTH KINGSTOWN — One of the best seasons in North Kingstown girls basketball history ended with one championship, but not two.
After winning the Division I title, the Skippers advanced to the Final Four of the open state tournament, where their ride was abruptly halted. Ponaganset rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat the top-seeded Skippers 62-57 in Saturday’s semifinal matchup at the Ryan Center. The Chieftains went on to beat Juanita Sanchez for the state tournament title.
The Skippers hadn’t lost since the non-league season opener. Twenty-one consecutive wins followed, with North going a perfect 16-0 in Division I play. It was the program’s first unbeaten season in at least two decades. The hardware from the D-I title gives plenty of weight to the accomplishments, but the Skippers were hoping for the championship double.
“Proud of them,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone. “They had a great season. We haven’t felt what it’s like to lose in a long time. I can’t ask for more.”
In the regular season, North beat Ponaganset 68-41, but the Chieftains were a far better team than that score indicated. They went 12-3 in the regular season and advanced to the Final Four as the state tournament’s No. 4 seed.
Despite the challenge Ponaganset presented, North Kingstown seemed to be on track when it withstood an early charge for a four-point halftime lead and began pulling away in the third quarter. After the Chieftains got within two points at 35-33, the Skippers went on a 13-3 run powered by Jillian Rogers, Jaelyn Holmes, Jordan Moreau and Ellie Bishop. The Skippers led 48-36 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ponaganset got a 3-pointer by Julia Castelli in the final seconds of the quarter to make it 48-39. The Skippers stayed in control through the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, with a runner in the lane by Rogers making it 55-46 with 4:37 left.
That would be North’s last field goal of the game.
Ponaganset scored nine straight points to tie the game, pulling even on a driving layup by Samantha McFee with 2:15 left. The run extended out to 12 consecutive points as the Chieftains went up 58-55 in the final minute.
The Skippers committed several costly turnovers and couldn’t convert when they did get shots. Rogers momentarily stopped the bleeding when she made two free throws with 28 seconds left. The Skippers nearly had a steal on the ensuing inbounds play before Ponaganset got the ball in and hit a free throw. The Skippers lost turnovers on each of their next two possessions. Ponaganset converted more free throws down the stretch – part of an 18-for-27 day at the line – to seal the victory.
All in all, Ponaganset outscored North Kingstown 16-2 over the final 4:20.
“We had an abysmal fourth quarter,” Simeone said. “I thought we had them ready to play. We just went stone cold in the fourth quarter. We had a couple of turnovers and we weren’t making free throws.”
The struggles were similar to what the Skippers endured in an Elite Eight matchup against La Salle, when they went cold in the fourth quarter before responding with a big run that locked up the win. This time, they couldn’t find the answer, while Ponaganset came through again and again.
“I thought if we could get up, that would put the pressure on them,” Simeone said. “It seemed like every time they went to the basket, they were getting the foul calls. We got in foul trouble, and that’s always tough for us.”
Four players were in double figures for Ponaganset. McFee and Jaina Yekelchik scored 14 each. Ella Pierre-Louis hurt the Skippers on the offensive glass and had 13 points. Castelli also had 13.
Rogers led all scorers with 26 points and Moreau scored 17 for the Skippers.
Ponaganset beat Division II champ Juanita Sanchez 59-51 on Sunday for the tourney title.
The Skippers will bid farewell to a good senior class, but expect to have the bulk of their lineup back for another run next year.
“I told them, ‘You got here. You know what it feels like and you know what it feels like to be on this side of it,’” Simeone said. “‘Work hard, come back and let’s be on the other side.’”
