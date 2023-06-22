NARRAGANSETT — South Kingstown Post 39 is off to a 4-0 start in American Legion play this summer, just what it was hoping for with a strong core and some welcome new additions.
“We’re 4-0 and we’re really not playing to what I think we’re capable of yet,” coach Mark Hutchins said. “If we can start doing that, we’re going to be tough.”
The core group has been playing for Hutchins since Little League. A longtime legion coach in the past, Hutchins stepped away for several years to coach his daughters in softball and his son in baseball, which has steadily led him back to the senior legion ranks, alongside manager Pete Podedworny.
“A lot of the younger guys have been together for a while,” Hutchins said. “About 10 of these kids seem to stick together. And we’re still pretty young. We only have three seniors on this whole club. A lot of them are sophomores.”
Post 39 is again running a senior legion program, along with a junior legion team and the Narragansett/South Kingstown Connie Mack club, which has won two consecutive state championships.
This year, Post 39’s footprint expanded with the addition of North Kingstown. The club can now draw players from South Kingstown, Narragansett, Westerly, Chariho, EWG and North Kingstown.
In the last few years, North Kingstown was assigned to Warwick’s area. While many North Kingstown High School standouts focus on travel ball, the hope for Post 39 is to attract a few Skippers each summer. Pitcher Will Creed and outfielder Blake Beattie – both big contributors in the spring – signed on this year.
“We were glad to get two this year.” Hutchins said. “We know it’s kind of adjustment and those kids have been moved around a bit. Last time an NK player played here, I was playing for the team so that’s 30-some years ago. If we can slowly start to get them feeling comfortable with us and bring the two teams back together, that would be a pretty good draw.”
South Kingstown players make up the bulk of the roster, as usual, and the Rebel contingent includes most of South’s top players from the spring. Brandon Westerfield and Conor Kelly are reprising their double-play combination at shortstop and second base for Post 39. Patrick Ruhle and Jordan Chaloux are also in the fold after holding down starting jobs for the Rebels, along with Ryan Fuscaldo, Liam Sagal, Brayden Rosen, Jonah Monnes, Rian O’Rourke and Nolan Urian. Graeme LaPlante, Tat Kassabian and Mark Hutchins are also representing the Rebels.
Prout’s Matt Chofay is on the squad and batting cleanup so far. Joining from Narragansett are Zach Previte and freshman standout Zayden Kent. Chariho’s Boone Bessette rounds out the roster.
The pitching staff should be solid. O’Rourke, Monnes and Urian had good seasons for South Kingstown, while Chofay has logged innings for Prout. Creed was part of North Kingstown’s one-two punch on the mound and Kent emerged as Narragansett’s ace in his first year with the Mariners. Several others like Previte, Hutchins and Rosen could also see action. Kelly closed out Tuesday’s win over Howard Rogers Post 25.
Post 39 opened the season with a doubleheader sweep of Gershkoff Post 20, prevailing 4-0 and 12-2. Urian struck out 10 in 6.1 scoreless innings in the first game and Ruhle had three hits. Westerfield had four RBI in game two and Creed struck out eight in four innings.
On Monday, Post 39 topped Howard Rogers 3-2 thanks to two RBI from Kelly and 4.2 scoreless innings from O’Rourke. On Tuesday at Sprague Field, Post 39 rallied from a first-inning deficit with three runs in the third inning and went on to a 6-4 win over Howard Rogers. Westerfield had two hits and Kelly had two RBI. Creed struck out seven and allowed one run in four innings.
A tough challenge awaits Post 39 on Thursday with a doubleheader against defending legion state champion Upper Deck Post 86 of Cumberland. Many of its players are also riding high after Cumberland High School won the RIIL state title.
“There are some very good teams out there,” Hutchins said. “We’ve got Cumberland on Thursday. They lost in the regional finals and they have everybody back. We’re not going to be an easy out. If we start playing the way we’re capable of, we’ve got a shot at it.”
