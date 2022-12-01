SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There was no Super Bowl opportunity for the North Kingstown High School football team this season.
The Thanksgiving game served as the final act instead, and the Skippers made sure it was a good one.
A year after a tight battle with South Kingstown, the 2022 edition of the holiday game was all North. The Rebels scored the game’s first touchdown, before the Skippers tallied 41 unanswered points in a 41-7 victory on Thursday morning at Meade Stadium.
“Last year was a grudge match. We had some guys out, we were prepping for the championship,” North Kingstown senior Evan Beattie said. “This year, we came out flying. No regrets. Nothing to lose. Everyone was trying to have a good time and we definitely did so.”
It’s the sixth consecutive victory for the Skippers in the Thanksgiving series and their largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry.
It also capped off a season in which North was unbeaten against fellow public-school programs. In the absence of the D-I Super Bowl that the Skippers have won multiple times in recent years, locking up that unblemished mark with another Thanksgiving win was the best way they could think of to finish the season. It was especially sweet for their strong senior class.
“We just wanted to come out and play well,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “We had a tough loss in the playoffs against La Salle. The guys played their hearts out in that game. We just wanted to come out, have fun, work hard one more time and go out on a high note.”
The Rebels were hoping for a good finish to a season that had its share of ups and downs. A good start gave way to a late-season skid that proved costly when the Rebels ended up in a playoff tiebreaker scenario. They bounced back in a non-league crossover game with Burrillville, and looked capable of keeping things going on Thursday. An early defensive stop, then a recovery of a punt that hit a North Kingstown player set them up in Skipper territory. Rian O’Rourke found Amani Boamah for a 29-yard touchdown that staked South to the lead. Kai Sorlien’s PAT made it 7-0.
The response was swift. After recovering an onside kick attempt, the Skippers needed just four plays to find the end zone. Eddie Buehler hit big gains to Beattie, Andrew Ciarniello and Luke Berthelot to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Ciarniello.
The extra point was blocked, which kept South in front, but the lead didn’t last long. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Skippers took over at their own 39-yard line. Buehler found Noah Gincastro for a 61-yard touchdown on the first play of the possession.
“I think we needed a little bit of a wake up call,” Buehler said. “[South Kingstown] came to play, for sure. They were battling. They scored first and it was like, ‘All right, let’s get this thing going.’”
The Rebels drove to midfield on their next possession, but Beattie intercepted a pass. The quick-strike Skippers were at it again, as Buehler and Gincastro connected for a 37-yard score on a reverse flea-flicker. Brady Spitzer’s PAT made it 20-7.
That could have been a manageable deficit for the Rebels going into halftime, but North wasn’t done. Beattie picked off another pass with 27 seconds left in the first half. Buehler hit on three straight completions, the last one going for a 1-yard touchdown to Chris Bishop with 11 seconds remaining that made it 27-7 at the break.
The Skippers scored on each of their first two possessions in the second half before calling off the dogs. Buehler found Berthelot for a 38-yard score and Ciarniello busted a 28-yard touchdown run. Phoenix Sward blocked a punt for the Rebels to give them a scoriung chance in the fourth quarter but Doug Diano snagged an interception, and the Skippers ran out the clock from there.
Buehler finished 15-of-21 for 283 yards en route to offensive MVP honors for the Skippers. The senior had suffered a concussion in a playoff semifinal loss to La Salle but got cleared just in time to return. He surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for the season in the win.
“Tradition is everything at NK,” he said. “We wanted to keep it going. We wanted to keep the trophy at home.”
Gincastro caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Berthelot hauled in four for 83 yards. Ciarniello had seven carries for 58 rushing yards and two scores.
Beattie earned defensive MVP honors for the Skippers as his two interceptions capped off a terrific senior season.
“We were close against La Salle,” Beattie said. “It’s tough – you have to play a perfect game to beat them and we didn’t play a perfect game. At practice after, we just tried to enjoy our time together and keep everybody into it. It was just a good vibe all around coming into this game.”
O’Rourke was named offensive MVP for the Rebels. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 96 yards a touchdown. Isiah Carter led the receiving corps with five catches for 43 yards. Senior Aidan Jones was named defensive MVP.
