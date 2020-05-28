How are you getting through it? For so many, participation in sports and all that accompanies it is a way of life. It was a love from the early days, and it continues to the present. Except one aspect has changed. They are no longer available. The balls were gathered and locked away. We are on hold.
Who could have ever imagined it? If we read it in a book, we would dismiss it as unrealistic. If viewing it at a theater, we would walk out pleading for at least a reasonable story line. Except, it is real. Not a hint of deception. It is all put aside until some future, undisclosed date.
So what do we have to say about it? What is the impact? How would we articulate it? If challenged to talk to the sport itself, what would you say? Certainly, a strange concept but these are strange times. Why not a challenge that matches the environment?
What do you love about your sport? What do you miss? And when they return, what are your hopes?
For me? Basketball has always been my passion. Trying to imagine the loss of a season in my youth just would not compute. If I were to express my feelings to the sport, I would share my missing the feel of the leather ball. When around something long enough, season after season, losing it would leave a massive void. And the sounds. To this day, entering a gymnasium with balls pounding on the hardwood floor and the sound of shots clanging off the distant rim is my definition of comfort. I suppose I would express that as well.
I would communicate missing the strategy of the game. What offense is the one team running? And how is the opposing coach defending? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the individual players? Pack the defense in tight against this player – he is great going to the basket but no so much from the outside. Why not press this team? They have no point guard. Yes, my love of the schemes is deep.
I expect I would tell hoops I miss the practices as much as the game. Running drills, for me, always led to improvement but also offered great team bonding. And perhaps because I was never the star of a team, practice offered regular competition whereas in games, there were long stretches of sit time. Cheering teammates was important but time watching versus playing magnified the value and importance of practice.
In sharing my hope for sport’s return, I suppose I would impart having taken the game for granted. Having been without it would only make the return more valuable. Perhaps I would hope for a lasting run of being able to play, knowing it can stop at any time.
So how about each of you? There is an organization that is asking athletes these exact questions. The Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), a “national non-profit organization with the mission of creating a positive, character-building youth sports environment that results in better athletes and better people” is asking for input from athletes elementary school through college.
The program is sponsored by Franklin Sports. The organization will be awarding $100 e-gift certificates in four categories: elementary school, middle school, high school and college. Handwritten notes are encouraged, especially at the elementary school level.
As we reflect on the loss of the games we love, what an excellent chance to coordinate with a meaningful organization whose goal it is to support all the healthy aspects of the sports closest to us. For information on the opportunity, please visit newengland.positivecoach.org/Dear-Sports. Submissions are due by June 19.
Another opportunity availed to us by PCA relates to college scholarships. PCA awards scholarships of $500 - $2000 (depending on location) to high school athletes, based on their responses to questions pertaining to how they meet the standard defined in “Elevating Your Game: Becoming a Triple-Impact Competitor” by PCA Founder Jim Thompson.
The criteria relates to Personal Mastery: Making oneself better, Leadership: Making one’s teammates better, and Honoring the Game: Making the game better. Eligibility extends to any high school junior residing anywhere in the U.S. and playing for a high school team or in club sports. Visit positivecoach.org/awards-programs/triple-impact-competitor-scholarships/. The window for applying is short as submissions are needed by May 31.
So the good of sports themselves continue even while the games takes a hiatus. We come to gain appreciation when something is taken from us. This applies to so many aspects of life, none the least of which is our family and friends. Strangely, sports, while not life and death, fit a similar role.
The good news is the sports we love will find their way back to us. Who would have thought the games taught to us at such a young age would prove to be such an important part of our everyday lives? We will certainly never again take them for granted.
