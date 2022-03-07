PROVIDENCE - Eight years later, the North Kingstown girls basketball team will finally make the short bus ride to the Ryan Center again.
The Division I champion Skippers punched their ticket to the state tournament Final Four with a 43-35 victory over La Salle on Saturday in the Elite Eight at Rhode Island College.
The Rams gave the top seed all it could handle, rallying from a 13-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but the Skippers finished strong to punch their ticket to the big stage. It will be the program’s first appearance on the Ryan Center court since it won the state title in 2014.
“Haven’t been there since 2014 and we’ve been wanting to get back,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “It’s fun to go back, it’s fun to get there.”
The Skippers will face fourth-seeded Ponaganset in the semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m., in Kingston. The Chieftians beat Barrington in their Elite Eight matchup. The winner advances to the state title game, which is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
“I’m so excited,” junior Jordan Moreau said. “We’ve never been as a team. Excited to play and have a chance to win.”
Playing on the same court where it won the D-I crown, the Skippers picked up where they left off with a dominant first quarter. Jillian Rogers scored eight points, Katherine Martone chipped in five and Carly Lafferty had two as North raced to a 15-4 lead. A 3-pointer by Jaelyn Holmes early in the second quarter made it 18-4.
That would be North Kingstown’s largest lead as La Salle inched closer before taking a giant step late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. With Rogers battling foul trouble and Jordan Moreau latr finding the same problem, the Skippers lost some steam and La Salle roared back. A 6-0 spurt cut the lead to seven before Anina Sherman made a 3-pointer to put the Skippers up 10 as they headed into the fourth quarter. The La Salle run resumed there, with the Rams scoring 10 straight points to tie the game at 33-33 with 5:21 left.
It was a tense moment but the Skippers rose to it. Moreau drove base line for a runner that broke the tie. After a free throw by the Rams, Rogers hit a tough jumper from the top of the key to make it 37-34. Sherman made one free throw with three minutes left. She missed the second, but North grabbed the rebound, and soon after, Sherman drilled a 3-pointer. Maddison Krug added a putback with 1:41 left to make it 43-34.
All in all, it was a 10-1 run for the Skippers after La Salle had forced the tie, and it secured the Final Four trip.
“We got a little stressed. It was pretty close, but we pulled through,” Moreau said. “We knew they were going to play tough. They wouldn’t go without a fight.”
Rogers led the Skippers with 10 points and Sherman had seven. Four different players - Lafferty, Martone, Moreau and Holmes - scored five each.
“It’s fun to watch these kids play,” Simeone said. “They come out with a lot of energy. I knew La Salle was going to bring it today. I saw their energy. They had a great game with Bay View the other night.”
