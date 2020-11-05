NARRAGANSETT — Not much has been missing in a strong season for the Prout girls soccer team.
Monday night, the Crusaders addressed one of the few outstanding items.
After falling behind Narragansett 1-0 in non-league action, Prout scored five consecutive goals for a 5-1 win and its best scoring output of the season.
“One of the things we stressed at half was that, right now, our biggest struggle as a team is finishing,” coach Belle Pesante said. “We’re winning games but we have low scores. We said, ‘Let’s go into this half and prove to everyone in this league that we can finish.’ I think that’s what we did in the second half.”
The win moves Prout to 4-1-1 overall, which includes a 3-0 league record in Division II. Prout owns 2-0 victories over Middletown and Westerly in league play, plus a 1-0 win over East Greenwich this past Saturday.
Narragansett came into Monday’s game with an 0-4 overall record and an 0-2 mark in Division III league play but served notice that it wouldn’t be an easy out despite the gap in divisions and records. The play was even early on, and the Mariners struck first in the 20th minute on a goal by Brooke Chelo. It was set up by Bridget Blessing, who slipped a pass at the top of the box to Anna Hart. Prout goalie Lauren Farless stopped Hart’s initial shot, but the rebound trickled out to Chelo on the right, who lofted a shot over Farless as she retreated back to the goal.
Teams took the quarterly mask and water break soon after, and the Crusaders regrouped.
“Our team has always been really competitive,” junior Lauren Moriarty said. “Our coaches teach us that in practice. We don’t like to lose. I think that we just turned it around. We were ready to get back out after the water break and it showed.”
Prout put the pressure on, though Narragansett held it off at first, with goalie Jenna Silvestri and the defense led by Rylie Mitchell and Chloe Edmonds playing well. The Crusaders eventually broke through in the 38th minute as Caitlin Conroy’s free kick from about 30 yards out sailed over Silvestri and found the back of the net.
It was the jump start the Crusaders needed.
“We talked at half and it wasn’t a negative conversation,” Prout coach Christina Armstrong said. “I thought we got unlucky on a few of them. We said, ‘We just need to get out there and put the ball in the back of the net.’ That was it. We had to play our game. I thought we came out a little frantic. Once we calmed down and passed the ball around, we just needed to finish our chances. That’s what it came down to.”
Momentum carried into the second half for the Crusaders. Julie Mastrandrea gave them the lead in the 43rd minute, scoring on a cross from Moriarty to make it 2-1. Just over two minutes later, Moriarty had space 35 yards away and blasted in a one-timer for the 3-1 lead.
Narragansett had a few chances to work its way back but was turned away by Farless and Prout’s defensive unit, which was led by Helene Cummings, Mia Rosato, Gugi Harper and Riley Milhoua. The Crusaders then put the finishing touches on the win with a pair of goals in quick succession. Mastrandrea scored again in the 74th minute, and Moriarty also tallied her second goal in the 76th minute off a cross by Abby Vetrovec.
All in all, it was another good showing for Prout.
“Even though we’re in D-II, this season has been so much better,” Moriarty said. “I think we’re just playing better overall together. It’s a lot better than last year.”
With a limited schedule and no opportunities to scout the opposition, Prout doesn’t know exactly how it stacks up in D-II but is hoping to be a contender. And the lack of scouting talk has had a silver lining.
“To a degree, it’s made us focus more on ourselves and less on other people,” Pesante said. “We can control what we can do. We’re a good team, as long as we believe in ourselves.”
Thursday’s game against Chariho profiles as a big one, with the Chargers also sporting an unbeaten mark in league play.
“I think it will be a good head-to-head,” Armstrong said. “Our girls are hungry, they want it and they’ve proven themselves so far. We’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Narragansett returns to action Saturday with a road game at the Lincoln School.
