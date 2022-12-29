A look at some of the moments - big and small - that defined the year.
NORTH ICE
Four years after a two-win campaign, the North Kingstown hockey team completed its rise to the top of Division II with a championship in 2022. The Skippers went 14-2-2 in the regular season and were head and shoulders above the rest of the league. They delivered in the playoffs, as well, with a perfect run to the championship. It was the school’s third hockey championship and the first since 2010.
BREAKTHROUGH
The 2021-22 season shaped up as a big one for the North Kingstown girls basketball team. A group of players who had been standouts since their freshman season took the leap as juniors, turning the Skippers into the best team in the state in the regular season. They followed a 16-0 run through Division I play with the D-I title, before getting bounced from the state tournament in the semifinals.
SILVER MARINERS
It was a terrific spring for Narragansett High School sports, with the baseball and boys lacrosse teams both finishing as runners-up in their divisions. The lacrosse team lost only three games all season, each one coming to Pilgrim. The Patriots beat the Mariners for the title. It was more of a surprise run for the baseball team, which caught fire in the playoffs and pushed Westerly to three games in the title series before getting edged out.
REBEL RUN
South Kingstown has long made headlines in tennis. This past fall, it was the girls on center stage with a surprise run to the Division II finals. The Rebels went 9-4 in the regular season but upset the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds on their way to the title match. Ponaganset slipped past them for the title.
BIG NUMBERS
South Kingstown won the Division III hockey championship and did it on the shoulders of the RIIL’s highest scoring line. Cody Granville led the state in goals, while Eison Nee topped the state in assists.
PERFECT IN THE POOL
Narragansett’s breakthrough swim season in 2021 carried right into 2022. The Mariners went unbeaten in regular-season meets for the second straight year and also captured their second consecutive Division III championship.
JUST IN TIME
North Kingstown’s Olivia Priest missed most of the gymnastics season while recovering from an injury. When she returned in time for the state championship meet, she was just hoping to put together a good performance, but did that and more. Priest won her second consecutive individual state championship.
TAKE TWO
In 2021, North Kingstown had its first state wrestling champion in eight years. In 2022, the Skippers made it two. Aidan Zarrella won a state title for the second straight season, and Noah Daylor joined him on top of the podium.Their performances helped the Skippers take sixth place in the team competition.
BACK ON TOP
There was no state swim meet in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2022, and Drew Jalbert was right back where he has been throughout his career. The Prout School standout claimed another state title in a terrific career by taking gold in the 100 butterfly. He led the South County co-op team to fourth place. The Prout girls also shined, with a third-place finish.
ON PAR
South County had its say at the state golf tournament. Narragansett’s Sebastian Carlsson finished as the state runner-up, following up a sixth-place finish in 2021 with an even better one. Prout qualified as a team for day two of the tournament, which was believed to be a first in school history. South Kingstown’s James Banks and North Kingstown’s Will Owens both earned top-10 finishes.
TITLES AND RECORDS
It was a relatively quiet year for area track teams, but it wasn’t without some big finishes. North Kingstown’s Brooke Thompson won the state title in the high jump at indoor track states. South Kingstown’s Sierra Thompson delivered a breakout season in the spring and won the state title in the 400 meters. Antonio Capalbo and Ryan Hazard took silver medals and graduated from South Kingstown High School as school record holders.
RARE FEAT
Given its long track record of success, there isn’t a lot of history to be made within the North Kingstown High School boys volleyball program anymore. But Mason Andrade found a way. The senior standout was named a second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. He is believed to be the first Rhode Island boy to be an All-American in volleyball.
FRESH CUTS
The bullpen at Old Mountain Field doubled as a barber shop this past summer. Ocean State Waves pitcher Joe Cinnella, who cuts hari in his spare time, brought his equipment and set up in the bullpen on days when he wasn’t pitching, offering haircuts to fans and players alike. It made for a unique summer with the Waves.
CARRYING THE BANNER
South Kingstown Little League’s Senior Division all-stars made history in the summer, becoming the first team from South Kingstown to win a Little League state championship since 1960. The team went on to regionals, where it had a strong showing. The performance capped a great summer for the league, which won district titles in 12-year-old softball and 11-year-old baseball.
MEMORABLE RUN
North Kingstown Wickford Little League won the 12-year-old district championship and delivered an amazing moment at the state tournament. Pitcher Evan Rodger threw a perfect game in the team’s state tournament opener against Johnston. NKW ended up finishing third in the tournament.
50 YEARS OF BLESSINGS
The Blessing of the Fleet Road Race celebrated 50 years in 2022. The race began as a small event in Galilee, then grew over the years into what it is today - one of South County’s best traditions and one of the state’s best races. The anniversary edition featured a record-setting performance from winner Ben Drezek.
SPEED IN THE PIER
The Bobby Doyle Summer Classic is always a quality road race, but it was something more in 2022. Olympians Emily Sisson, Marielle Hall and Molly Huddle took part in the race. Sisson set a course record on her way to the win. The performance came as part of training for the Chicago Marathon, where Sisson would set the American marathon record.
LIONS ROAR AGAIN
It’s not easy to keep a group together for summer baseball, but the Narragansett Lions did just that and made it pay off. After a run to the Connie Mack state title in 2021, the Lions made it a repeat with another championship in 2022.
AMONG THE BEST
The URI football team fells hort in its quest for an FCS playoff berth, but came very close and delivered a host of highlights along the way. The Rams logged their first winning record in conference play over a full season since 2021. Marques DeShields became the first Ram to rush for 1,000 yards since 2005.
SCORING PROWESS
The fog horn at North Kingstown’s Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex got a workout this past fall. The Skipper boys and girls soccer teams were two of the highest scoring squads in the state. The girls went on to the state title, while the boys finished as the runner-up after an unbeaten regular season.
NEW HOME
The Prout School unveiled its new turf field in the fall. Situated at the front of the school’s South Kingstown campus, the field will be the home for boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse.
PUBLIC INTEREST
A new setup in RIIL football took away the second-tier Division I Super Bowl, which had been a de facto public school championship. In the absence of that game, North Kingstown staked its claim to the top public school label as best it could. The Skippers lost only to La Salle and Bishop Hendricken and were unbeaten against fellow public schools in a fantastic campaign.
AWARDS AND MILESTONES
North Kingstown basketball standout Jillian Rogers earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. Six games into her new season this month, Rogers reached the 1,000 point mark.
