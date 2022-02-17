WEST WARWICK — A disappointing loss gave way to one of South Kingstown’s best performances of the season.
The Rebel hockey team had a huge advantage in shots on goal but couldn’t get one into the net in a 3-0 loss to West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich on Friday night. Twenty-four hours later, they had no such trouble against Coventry, scoring four first-period goals and surging to a 6-2 win at Benny Magiera Rink.
“Everyone in there is tough. We know we’re better than that,” goalie Joe Bruno said. “We just came out and played like it.”
The weekend’s results created a three-way tie for second place in Division III among South Kingstown, Coventry and Narragansett/Chariho, all of which have 19 points in the standings. Ponaganset leads the division.
With the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs, the Rebels ended up in dangerous territory after the loss to a WWEWG team that is just outside the top four.
“I really challenged them after the game last night, because it was a really critical game playoff-wise for us. I give WWEWG a ton of credit. They played a gritty, gritty game,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “We had a lot of shots, but we didn’t play well for two periods. We played phenomenal in the third, but we couldn’t score a goal. We carried what we did in the third period all night tonight. It was just from start to finish, we played really well. Extremely proud of them to bounce back.”
A rebound was almost a necessity, and the Rebels went for it immediately. On a power play five minutes into Saturday’s game, Colin O’Grady gave South Kingstown an early 1-0 lead, with Cody Granville and Ethan Hood assisting.
Five minutes later, it was Coventry on the power play, but it was the Rebels scoring again. Granville got loose on a breakaway and finished the short-handed chance to make it 2-0.
Eison Nee made it 3-0 with 2:03 left in the first period, with O’Grady assisting. Nee returned the favor in the final seconds, setting up O’Grady’s second goal and capping a dominant first period that had the Rebels up 4-0.
“We absolutely knew this was a big game,” Nee said. “We came out and everybody knew what the job was. We had a complete game, finally.’
The pace slowed a bit from there, but the Rebels remained in control. Ben Paskalides made it 5-0 with 12:28 left in the second period. Coventry got the next two goals – one in the second period and one in the third, but Nee scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to secure the victory for the Rebels.
Bruno played well in net to keep Coventry’s comeback hopes grounded.
“When they called timeout late, I told the guys, ‘Look at the scoreboard. That’s what you’re capable of every single night,’” Angeli said. “We’re just going to have to keep bringing it every night. Joe Bruno got the hard hat tonight. He was outstanding tonight. That’s what he’s capable of.”
The Rebels will try to secure a playoff berth with a big finish this weekend. They’ll face Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton on Friday and Mt. Hope on Saturday, before closing out the season against Narragansett/Chariho on Monday.
Replicating Saturday’s effort would be a pretty good blueprint.
“Just staying humble and knowing that every team is going to be coming out hard on us,” Nee said. “We have to be prepared.”
