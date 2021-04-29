The Rhode Island Interscholastic has announced each school’s nominees for the 2020-21 RIIL Student Athlete of the Year Award. Area nominees are Leah Hart and Brody Williams of Narragansett High School; Tanner Wadovick and Olivia Joly of North Kingstown High School; Drew Brouillette and Helene Cummings of The Prout School; and Jack Wentworth and Carley Fewlass of South Kingstown High School.
The 2020-21 RIIL Student-Athlete of the Year program, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI, recognizes the outstanding efforts of senior student-athletes in Rhode Island high school athletic programs who excel in the classroom, excel during competition, participate in multiple school sponsored sports, demonstrate good citizenship in their school, and demonstrate good citizenship in their community.
