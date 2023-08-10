The Ocean State Waves beat rival Newport in the first game of their opening round playoff series.
As it turned out, that was the only loss of the postseason for the Gulls, who captured the NECBL championship on Tuesday night, having taken out the Waves along the way.
Newport was the top team in the league all summer, but the Waves put a scare into their neighbors when they won game one. The Gulls came back to win game two, then finished off the series win with a 7-1 victory last Wednesday. Jake Hunter was dominant on the mound for the Gulls, striking out 11 in seven innings of one-run ball. The Waves fell behind early, giving up six runs in the first four innings, and never recovered.
The loss ended a solid summer for the Waves, who returned to the playoffs after missing out in 2022. This year’s bid was earned in dramatic fashion, as the Waves had to sweep a doubleheader on the final day of the season to get in.
The Waves finished the regular season at 20-23. They had more players in the all-star game than any other team.
Newport went on to a sweep of Danbury to earn a championship berth. The Gulls then swept Bristol to win the title.
