In an effort to fight climate change, Gov. Dan McKee announced this week that Rhode Island will join seven other states in adopting policy to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The move, which is meant to get Rhode Island one step closer to meeting the state's Act on Climate goals, would require all new cars imported in the Ocean State to be electric within the next 12 years. "It's the right thing to do for our economy and our health," McKee said in a tweet announcing the news. Do you believe the state of RI should ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

