Back in the spring of 2016, Liam McGill started batting leadoff for the South Kingstown High School baseball team. It was an unusual spot in the lineup for a slugging catcher, but McGill was the team’s best hitter and an on-base machine. Head coach Jim Sauro wanted the most at-bats possible for his senior star. The move jump-started the Rebels on a ride that would end with a state runner-up finish.
This time last year, McGill was driving from South Kingstown to Newport a few days a week to play baseball at Cardines Field. The Newport Collegiate League had been created on the fly for area players like McGill, who was just looking for an opportunity to play more baseball after his spring season at Columbia was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes, McGill jumped at that opportunity for more baseball, as well. He transferred to Bryant University and promptly led the nation in hitting while earning Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors.
Now comes another opportunity for more baseball, and it’s the best one yet. The Atlanta Braves selected McGill in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
McGill was one of two Bryant players taken on day two of the draft. Pitcher Tyler Mattison was selected in the fourth round by the Detroit Tigers.
McGill is the first South Kingstown High School product to get a draft call since his older brother Shawn, who was picked out of high school in 2002 and again out of Boston College in 2006. Shawn played six seasons in the minor leagues, including four in the Braves organization.
With those bloodlines, Liam was pegged for big things as he donned a Rebels uniform. He was a varsity contributor for several years, his peak coming as the leadoff-hitting senior catcher who led the Rebels back to McCoy Stadium for the first time in five years. His season included a walk-off home run against North Kingstown in the playoffs. McGill was also a hockey standout for the Rebels.
As good in the classroom as he was on the field, McGill went to Columbia and found immediate success. He was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2017 after leading all Ivy League rookies with a .338 batting average. He would go on to earn second-team all-Ivy honors as both a sophomore and a junior.
His final season with the Lions was just eight games old when the pandemic stopped college baseball in its tracks, but there was more to come thanks to the move to Bryant.
In his Bulldogs debut, McGill batted clean-up and went 1-for-3. Two days later, he went 3-for-3 and was off and running from there. He followed with three consecutive three-hit games and never cooled down. When he went 3-for-5 in the regular season finale, he locked up the national batting title, finishing with a .471 mark. He also led the nation in on-base percentage.
The NEC named McGill its Player of the Year. He earned All-American honors from four publications.
In a baseball world where contact skills are at a premium, anyone leading the nation in hitting is going to get a look. McGill has played catcher, first base and designated hitter in his collegiate career. If he can stick at catcher, the offensive skills stand out even more.
The MLB signing deadline is August 1. By then, McGill will likely be suiting up for a Braves minor league club, ready yet again for more baseball.
