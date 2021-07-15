The state government will not impose tracking requirements on home-sharing and other short-term property rentals following Governor Dan McKee’s recent rejection of proposed legislation on the issue. Officials in local towns also expressed skepticism at whether such a registry would actually be functional or simply become another revenue-generator for the state by imposing a registration fee on property owners. State officials admit there is no staff to do compliance checks. “I think it is good that they are leaving it up to the community,” said Jamie Gorman, building official and zoning enforcement officer for the Town of South Kingstown. Do you believe that regulation and potential taxation of short-term rental properties should be left to local municipalities instead of having a statewide policy in place for such properties? Let us know in this week’s poll question below:

