The last two seasons were rough. This year didn’t start out much better.
But all of a sudden, the North Kingstown High School softball team is in new territory.
The Skippers beat Prout 16-6 on Friday for their fourth win in their last five games. They have surpassed their win totals from each of the past two years and are looking like a competitive team in the state’s top division.
“It’s been really fun,” senior Jaiden Harding said. “In the past, we haven’t been winning as much. The seniors, we didn’t have a season our freshman year. It’s exciting. We have a really young team and we just have a good dynamic this year. Everyone is together. It’s been nice.”
The program is six years removed from its dynasty era, when it won three state titles in four years. That time seems even further away thanks to coaching changes, the canceled 2020 season and the two hard years that followed.
Getting back to the upper echelon was the goal when Aquilante took over. The Skippers aren’t there yet, but with a young core leading the way, the recent success may be the first hint.
“We’re 5-5 now. We’ve doubled our win total from last year. It’s exciting,” head coach Bill Aquilante said. “We just had such a great infusion of young players. We have six freshmen on the roster. You can tell how well they’ve been coached growing up. They just have that knowledge. That’s been a big advantage for us.”
League play for the Skippers began with a win, but four straight losses followed. A dramatic victory over East Providence jump-started the surge. North also beat St. Raphael before falling to Smithfield. Last week, the bats led the way as the Skippers totaled 27 runs and 29 hits in emphatic wins over Chariho and Prout.
“One thing about this group is they’ll keep coming at you,” Aquilante said. “They’re pretty relentless.”
Friday’s result sent Prout to its ninth straight loss as the reigning Division II champions adjust to a higher level in D-I. The Crusaders and Skippers looked evenly matched for much of the game, but North dominated the final two innings. It was 6-6 when the Skippers scored four runs in the sixth inning. They piled up six more in the seventh inning.
Harding started the onslaught when she cracked a triple in the sixth inning that plated two runs. Her sister Bianca had played hero in the win over East Providence. This was Jaiden’s opportunity and she delivered.
“I feel like I’ve been fueled by my sister a little bit,” she said. “When she gets a big hit, I’’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to do it now.’”
An error, then an RBI single by Michael Bucci put the Skippers ahead 10-6.
And they were not done. The Skippers put two runners on base in the seventh inning. An error on a pop-up kept the inning alive for Julianna Bucci, who lined a two-run single into the gap. Hannah McHale followed with an RBI single, and Makayla Falco added an RBI triple.
Mia D’Andrea closed out the win in the seventh, working around a leadoff walk for a scoreless frame. D’Andrea pitched the final four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. She relieved Leila Hoskins, who went the first three innings and allowed five runs, all of which were unearned.
At the plate, Harding went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Julianna Bucci also drove in four runs, while going 2-for-4. McHale, Michaela Bucci and Bianca Harding had two hits each.
Prout was led by Molly Green, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Mia Boyajian drove in two runs. Pitcher Giselle Jeffrey drew the start in the circle for the Crusaders and went 4.1 innings. After sitting out the first half of the season due to RIIL transfer rules, the junior should give Prout a boost.
Prout is due to face St. Raphael on Thursday. North is in the midst of a challenging week, with matchups against La Salle and Pilgrim.
“Like I told them on the first day, we have to prove we can compete at the Division I level before we start having conversations about winning at the Division I level,” Aquilante said. “Now they’re showing that they can win. Now we keep raising the bar higher.”
