WESTERLY — South Kingstown football coach Gerry Zannella knew it was important that his team get off to a good start in Friday’s Division II game at Westerly.
The Rebels needed a victory to qualify for the postseason, while a Westerly win would provide the Bulldogs with a home playoff game. Augeri Field was packed for the Senior Night contest in only Westerly’s third home game of the season.
SK needed to survive the initial minutes and the energy that crowd provided. It didn’t happen as the Rebels fell, 42-12.
The initial moments of the game could not have been any worse for the Rebels.
Here’s why.
- Westerly’s Terrell Hill returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. It was the third straight game, second by Hill, that Westerly had returned the opening kickoff for a score. Hill said Westerly prepared for onside kickoffs all week. The Rebels kicked it deep.
- Westerly’s Drew Bozek blocked a punt on South Kingstown’s first possession and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs were up 14-0 just 2:30 into the game and the offense had yet to touch the field.
- South Kingstown fumbled the ball away on its second possession. Eight plays later, the Bulldogs were in the end zone when quarterback Lance Williams rolled to his right and found Bozek open at the goal line for an 18-yard scoring play with 4:10 left in the first quarter to make it 21-0.
- In the second quarter, Zack Tuck bulled his way into the end zone on a 1-yard run to put the Bulldogs ahead, 28-0, with 7:13 left in the first half.
- Later in the quarter, Bozek blocked his second punt of the game. On the first play after the turnover, Williams threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Luke Nelson to make it 35-0 with 5:36 left in the half.
South Kingstown ran just 16 plays in the first half and gained 14 yards averaging 0.87 yards per play. The Rebels did not have a first down and did not complete a pass. Westerly had a sack and the Rebels failed to convert a fake punt.
“They did a great job in preparation. Their guys were ready to play and that’s it. It’s really tough. We are not built for that. We are not built to come out of holes like that and we put ourselves in it,” Zannella said. “We have nobody to blame but ourselves.”
Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said the Bulldogs knew getting off to a good start was important.
“It was huge, and that is something we preached,” Dunbar said. “We thought we were the better football team, but if we let SK hang around for a little bit, it could have been tougher to stop them.
“We were preaching to start fast, and the kids came out there making those plays on special teams. It was huge for us.”
South Kingstown is now 4-3, 3-3 in Division II. The Rebels ended the Division II regular season tied with Barrington, Shea and Woonsocket for the final two playoff spots. Woonsocket and Shea advanced because they had 2-1 records in games with those teams. SK was 1-2.
Westerly pushed the lead to 42-0 when Tuck scored on an 11-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
South Kingstown got on the scoreboard with 9:04 left in the game when quarterback Rian O’Rourke threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Kai Sorlien. O’Rourke also had a 16-yard completion to Dae-Sean Kirby in the drive. O’Rourke scrambled for 13 yards on a third down and 10 in the possession.
South added a second touchdown on the final play of the game on a 1-yard run by Phoenix Sward. O’Rourke threw a 26-yard pass to Sward on the play before the touchdown.
Westerly moved to 6-2, 4-2 and will host Cumberland in the Division II quarterfinals on Friday. The Bulldogs have won five straight including a 21-20 victory against Division I Central. During the winning streak, the Bulldogs have outscored their Division II opponents by a combined 162-25.
Westerly started the season 0-2 in the league with losses to Portsmouth and Barrington.
“He’s [Dunbar] has done a great job. He took a step back, took a look at his personnel and he’s adopted what his personnel does well,” Zannella said. “And they do it very, very well. He’s done a great job.”
