Two division championship plaques came back to South County this weekend.
In postseason action at Roger Williams University, the Prout School girls swim team captured the Division I title for the first time since 2015. And the South Kingstown boys team took the D-III crown, for their first divisional championship since winning D-II in 2006.
Narragansett nearly made it three titles for the area, settling for a runner-up finish in Division II. North Kingstown’s boys and girls both finished fourth in D-I. The South County co-op boys team, representing Prout, Narragansett and Chariho, was eighth in D-I. South Kingstown’s girls took seventh in D-III.
Prout reigns supreme
The Crusader girls were one of the top teams in the state in the regular season and were at their best on Sunday. They totaled 359 points, beating defending state champion Barrington, who had 318. La Salle was third with 269.
Prout took gold in five events, with Paige Meller, Izzy Giannetto and Madison Stearns all winning. The 400 freestyle relay team closed out the win with first place in the final event of the day.
Meller won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.54 and swam a 5:20.07 for first place in the 500 free. Giannetto prevailed in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.55, and Stearns won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.98. Giannetto added a third-place medal in the 50 freestyle, while Stearns was the runner-up in the 200 IM.
The relay squad featuring Meller, Stearns, Jane Dator and Lizzie Rak finished in 3:49.71 and scored 40 poins with the first-place finish.
Dator formed quite a 1-2 punch with Meller. She took second behind her teammate in the 500 free and also took third in the 200 free. Rak, a freshman, burst onto the scene in her first postseason with a runner-up finish in the backstroke and a fourth in the 100 free. Alexandra Panteleos took fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM.
The 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams both finished second.
In addition to its medal-winning performances, Prout flashed significant depth. Waela Van Nostrand, Ella Niedelman, Madeleine Hajjar and Indi Gorman all scored in two events each. Rachel Presbrey and Kristalla Panteleos chipped in points in one event apiece. Those finishes added up to 46 points – more than Prout’s margin over Barrington.
Rebels finish the job
The South Kingstown boys went undefeated in dual meets this season and remained at the top of the heap in the D-III postseason, winning seven of 11 events to take the division championship on Saturday.
Jackson White went gold twice, taking the 100 butterfly in 57.78 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 58.55. Daniel Crawley won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.69, William Erautt took first in the 50 freestyle in 24.40 seconds and Ethan Young won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.89. Crawley and Erautt both added silver medals as well.
Armand Michaud was the runner-up in two events, while Alistair Stehbens and Logan Gamache also scored for the Rebels.
South won two relays, taking the 200 medley and the 400 free relay. The 200 free relay squad finished second.
Mariners take second
Coming off a third straight undefeated regular season, Narragansett couldn’t make it three straight division titles. Lincoln totaled 379 points to win the crown, while Narragansett finished second with 333.
Abby Bauman starred for the Mariners with a pair of first-place finishes. She won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:11.25 and took first in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.54.
Isabel Tahlmore also climbed to the top of the podium for the Mariners thanks to a first-place in the 50 freestyle in 25.77 seconds. She chipepd in a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle.
Maggie Taplin was runner-up in two events, taking second in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Daizy Sweetman took second in the breaststroke and fourth in the medley. Madison Tally was third in the backstroke and fifth in the 200 free. Addison Bonner finished fifth in the 500 free andsixth in the 200 free.
Also scoring points were Mia Deluise, Natalia Salvadore, Alaina Waters-Kitt, Quinn McGill and Norah Healey.
Tally, Sweetman, Bonner and Tahlmore teamed up to win the 200 free relay in 1:44.75. The Mariners finished second in the other two relays.
NK swims well in fourth-place finishes
The North Kingstown boys and girls had some standout finishes and contended with the state’s best teams.
Zach Szabo starred for the boys squad with gold medals in the 500 freestyle in 4:48.57 and the 100 backstroke in 52.09 seconds. Clare Carroll led the girls with a first-place in the 200 IM and a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle.
Ian Scott-Sheldon, Zach Proulx and Evan Wysor all had a pair of top-10 finishes for the Skippers. Frank McGee, Braydon Blanchette, Calvin LeBlanc, Stephen Balcirak, Jacob Hall and Connor Moreau also scored. Three relays placed, led by the 200 medley team’s second-place finish.
Audrey Bonin added a silver and a bronze for the girls, taking second in the breaststroke and third in the 200 IM. Angela Pariseault was third in the butterfly and fourth in the breaststroke. Sofia Simas was seventh in the 50 free and eighth in the breaststroke.
Also scoring for the North girls were Marykate Hanus, Fallon Preble, Bridget Robenhymer, Annika Eriksen, Emily Kallman, Emma Michaud, Alexandra Koplovsky, Abigail Nicolopoulos and Morgan Molloy.
Small crews lead SCOOP, SK girls
The South County co-op boys team and South Kingstown girls both had some good performances despite bringing small teams to the championship events.
Christian Pereira led the SCOOP boys with a silver in the 200 freestyle and a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Joe Brown was third in the breaststroke and sixth in the individual medley. Ben Leal, Jude Pereira and Evan-Paul Medenciy also scored, as did two relay squads.
Addy Crout led the South Kingstown girls with a win in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:12.06. She also took second in the 50 freestyle. Ella Bousquet was second in the 200 free and fourth in the breaststroke. Mia Ursillo, Phoebe Hedde and Kendall Champagne also chipped in points. The 400 free relay finished third.
