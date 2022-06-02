For a trio of athletes with ties to South County, the 2022 campaign proved to be an award-winning one, as Jack Dobryzinski, Shaun Gamelin and Max Beauchamp all earned end-of-season honors from their respective conferences.
Dobryzinski was named first-team all-Little East for the first time in his career as a key cog in a UMass-Boston squad that successfully defended its conference championship, going one better than the second-team nod that he picked up last spring.
The Prout alum rolled his sleeves up time and again at the face-off dot for the Beacons, winning a team-leading 200 draws, with the former Crusaders reaching a season-best of 17 against Lasell on March 8 and Salem State on April 2.
While his main job was to win possession, Dobryzinski also found time to contribute to the UMass-Boston attack, scoring three goals and assisting on seven further markers to finish the season with a career-high ten points to his name.
Also receiving first-team accolades from the Little East was South Kingstown product Shaun Gamelin, who featured on the mound as part of a Rhode Island College baseball team that won a program-record 29 games.
In his 18 relief appearances, the ex-Rebel faced a total of 99 batters and recorded 66 strikeouts, picking up the win in the Anchormen’s 19-1 rout of Johnson & Wales on April 28 along with a team-leading three saves over the course of the campaign.
On a pair of occasions, Gamelin struck out the side in order to finish the game, doing so against Crown on March 4 during RIC’s season-opening trip to Florida, then repeating the feat versus UMass-Dartmouth on April 12 to cap off a 17-5 upending of the Corsairs.
Wrapping things up in the Ocean State, North Kingstown native and La Salle graduate Max Beauchamp’s generosity on the lacrosse field paid off in the form of a second-team all-Commonwealth Coast berth after leading Salve Regina in asissts.
The former Ram dished out 31 helpers, setting up at least one goal in 11 of the 14 games he suited up for, including a pair of five-assist hauls against Massachusetts Maritime and the University of New England.
Beauchamp additionally chipped in with 16 goals, aided by hat-tricks in consecutive games against Wentworth and Gordon, with the sophomore finding the net four times versus the latter on April 27 in a 19-6 victory for the Seahawks over the Fighting Scots.
Bolibruch competes at NCAA meet
North Kingstown alumna Tereza Bolibruch laced up her spikes for the final time this past week at the NCAA Division II national championship meet in Allendale, Mich., competing in the 100-meter hurdles for the University of Mary.
The ex-Skipper took part in the preliminary heats on Friday, finishing third in her race with a time of 13.93 seconds despite clipping one of the hurdles, but it proved to be just enough to get her into the final as the ninth and last qualifier.
Once Bolibruch arrived at the track the next day, what was originally going to be a single race of nine became two heats of five after a competitor that was initially disqualified filed a successful protest, leading to the division of the field.
Assigned to the second heat, the senior Marauder once again wasn’t quite able to clear all the barriers cleanly, but kept her composure to stop the clock at 14.17 seconds, good for a seventh-place overall finish and first-team All-America status.
It was the perfect end for Bolibruch, who improved on the 11th-place result that she obtained at last year’s national meet and scored two points towards UMary’s total of 15, which netted a tie for 16th in the team event alongside Central Missouri.
