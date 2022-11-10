North. South. For the championship.
Buckle up.
The rivals will meet in the boys soccer state title game on Sunday thanks to a wild night at Cranston Stadium on Wednesday. The top-seeded Skippers won their semifinal matchup with Bishop Hendricken in penalty kicks. South Kingstown joined them in the finals with a stunningly dominant performance in a 4-1 win over La Salle.
The title match is set for Sunday at 12 p.m., at Cranston Stadium.
NK wins in dramatic fashion
The Skippers started fast with first-half goals by Dan Goba and Noah Korzeniowski. Hendricken settled in from there, answering the second Skipper goal less than a minute later.
The second half was a dogfitght that turned into disater for the Skippers when Hendricken pulled even in the 77th minute on a goal by Michael Paquette. Minutes earlier, North had hit the cross-bar on a shot, the last of several missed opportunities that suddenly loomed large.
North pushed back in overtime and generated several chances but again came up empty.
Penalty kicks are a nerve-wracking proposition for any team. For the Skippers and their freshman goalie Ethan Ford, it was perhaps even more daunting, but they didn’t view it that way.
“I just had to stay confident and stay consistent,” Ford said. “Just got to be ready for it. Can’t be afraid.”
The Skippers started well as Connor Froberg kicked first and slipped his shot inside the left post. Ford then made an early statement when he turned away Hendricken’s first attempt.
“You want to save one or two, so to get an early one is great,” head coach Paul Fanning said. “You know that everyone after that, the rest of their kickers, have pressure on them because they have to make it. That was a great way to start.”
Dan Goba and Chase Zorner converted their chances for the Skippers and Hendricken matched them. Then it was the Hawks’ turn for a stop, as Brendan Sisson made a save on the attempt by Noah Santos. Hendricken’s Jacob Coates scored to tie the tally heading into the final round.
Frenzilli stepped up next and calmly drilled a left-footed shot into the net.
“I just told myself I had to stay confident,” Frenzilli said. “I couldn’t think for a second that I was going to miss. I just stayed confident and knew where I was going to put it from the start.”
Hendricken needed to convert its next chance to extend the game. A stop would win it for North Kingstown. Landon Picillo took the kick and hit a solid shot toward the right. Ford dove and stopped it, setting off a wild celebration and sending the Skippers to the finals.
“He’s a great penalty taker,” Ford said. “I’ve played against a lot of those guys. It’s just stretching your leg muscles and getting out wide, making sure you get there.”
With Frenzilli and Ford, it was a sophomore and a freshman playing hero.
“Everyone has their own history with penalty kicks. Sometimes being young is a good thing because you haven’t had time for that history to develop,” Fanning said. “Those guys were both light. We try to weigh who’s good at taking pens and also who wants to take a pen. Both those guys want to be involved. Ethan is obviously in goal, but he looks forward to it. And Johnluca wanted to take a penalty kick in the first five. That’s something we respond to - that confidence.”
It’s the second consecutive championship berth for the Skippers, who were the runner-up to La Salle last year. As the unbeaten top seed, they planned to be back. This was not exactly how they drew it up, but they’ll take it.
“It was a huge disappointment to concede late. It’s not like it’s something that we haven’t talked about - closing down on services, keep fighting, watch the weak side,” Fanning said. “That’s really frustrating and it’s hard to not let that happen. But I thought they really showed in overtime that they were on the front foot again. They were really pressing and going for it. I thought that was a good sign. They weren’t giving in and hanging their heads.”
Rebels roll past La Salle
La Salle is always tough to beat. After some bumps early this season, the Rams entered the semifinals playing their best soccer of the year, with seven straight wins.
And South Kingstown ran them off the field.
A goal in the first minute set the tone and the third-seeded Rebels never looked back in powering their way to four first-half goals. A steady second half helped South close out the 5-1 victory.
“This is a phenomenal win for us,” head coach Alex Armstrong said. “We’ve putting in really good performances all season and we finally put it in the back of the net today.”
The Rebels earned the No. 3 seed with a strong regular season. Showcasing perhaps the best defensive unit in the state, the Rebels just needed more offense to become a title contender.
It’s safe to say they found it. South beat Classical 4-1 in the quarterfinals, and amazingly, did even more damage against La Salle.
“All season, we’ve been talking about options going forward,” Armstrong said. “Today, all we said was, ‘Any run you make is a good run. Any sprint you commit to is a great decision and we’ll applaud you for it.’ Today you saw some hard runs through. We didn’t try to keep the ball. This field is incredibly small. But we had those sprinting runs forward and we showed a little bit of personality that we’ve been looking for.”
Wednesday’s game began with a bang as Spencer Gordon popped in a deflection in the opening minute. The Rebels were looking for a strong start and this was better than they could have imagined.
“It felt great, scoring in the first minute,” Gordon said. “Coming out with that strong energy was great.”
In the 18th minute, Banks hit a blast from 20 yards out that sceamed into the net for a highlight-reel goal and the 2-0 lead. Cody Granville made it 3-0 in the 31st minute.
“We always say first 10 minutes, first 15 minutes,” Banks said. “Getting that one in the first minute, the momentum starts going. Bench cellies, getting all the boys going. First minute, that’s unreal for the team.”
A handball in the box gave some life to the Rams, as Moises Morales converted the ensuing penalty kick to make it 3-1. But the Rebels zapped that bit of momentum quickly. In the final minute before halftime, Landon Bradley put them ahead 4-1.
The Rebels didn’t back off in the second half and could have built an even bigger lead if not for some nice saves by La Salle goalie Nikolaos Panagos. Granville eventually tallied the game’s final goal late, and the Rebels cruised to the victory.
“We had a plan, all the boys bought in and that’s what happens,” Banks said. “We’ve got a great, well-rounded team and that’s a great La Salle team. But that was a complete team effort tonight.”
A rivalry championship
The rivalry matchup between North and South will be just the second overall in a boys soccer championship round and the first since 2007, when North prevailed 1-0 over the Rebels.
“It’s very exciting,” Gordon said. “NK in the final, after battling La Salle like that. We came into the game strong with that mentality to just beat them as quick as we could. NK on Sunday? Can’t wait.”
The teams played once this year in the regular season, with the Skippers winning by a deceptive 4-0 margin. It was a scoreless game most of the way before North surged late.
“My boys on the bus today asked, ‘When’s the last time it was SK-NK in the finals?’” Armstrong said. “It was 2007, so I was 12. We played them two weeks ago and we played really well against them. I’m excited to get them again on quick notice.”
South Kingstown is looking for its second state championship in the last three years, with the Rebels having also won in 2020. North Kingstown is seeking its first title since 2014.
“It’s not one where you have to talk about why it’s important,” Fanning said. “That’s a huge help. It’s going to be a battle. We need to fight for the full 80 minutes.”
