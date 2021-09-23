CENTRAL FALLS — For one half, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley co-op football team’s fairy-tale return to Macomber Stadium had a chance to end in victory over reigning Division IV Super Bowl champion Narragansett.
Thanks to a second-quarter rushing touchdown from junior Andreni Maldonado, the underdog Warriors went into halftime of their first home game in over 58 months tied with the high-octane Mariners.
But, as was the case in last week’s non-league loss to Mt. Hope, the Warriors couldn’t produce the same energy and execution in the second half. Thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from emergency quarterback Anthony DiCicco to senior speedster Tyler Poirier, the Mariners sailed back down to South County with a 24-8 Division III win.
“Narragansett is a good team and a solid team, but we were there and we could’ve won the game,” CF/BVP coach Jeff Lapierre said. “We allowed them to beat us because we got gassed and I think a lot of that had to do with being hyped up before the game to play in front of a quote-unquote home crowd. We were just too hyped and didn’t have enough at the end. We totally shot ourselves in the foot.”
Narragansett (1-1, 1-0 Division III) found out at the beginning of the week that starting quarterback Phil Theroux wouldn’t be available for Saturday’s game because of quarantine, which meant that DiCicco, who was slated to be the starting tight end this year, had to learn the play book in five days to make his first start at quarterback since the beginning of last season.
The senior’s first pass of the game was picked off, but he went on to complete nine of his 15 attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The righty also threw three two-point conversion passes.
“It was pretty tough to make the transition because I had to re-learn all the plays and learn all of their positions again,” DiCicco said. “I had to do school work and then if I had time like in free periods, I’d sit there and watch film on [CF] and also watch film on our playbook. I stayed up until 11 o’clock at night just getting our playbook down. It was worth it to come out with the big dub.”
Central Falls/BVP (0-2, 0-1 Division III) received a solid performance from starting wide receiver Alex Maia, who caught four passes for 75 yards, while Maldonado caught the other two completions for 24 yards. Starting quarterback Levar Mathis had a couple of big runs in the game, but he threw five interceptions.
The Mariners grabbed the lead with two seconds left in the first quarter when Reider Fry rushed in for a nine-yard touchdown and DiCicco hit Poirier with the two-point conversion pass.
The second quarter was the Warriors’ best of the season. First, the Warriors answered the Mariners’ touchdown when the home side marched 51 yards on seven plays, culminating in Maldonado’s two-yard touchdown run. Maia caught the two-point conversion pass to even the game with 8:51 left in the half.
Later in the half, the Mariners moved the ball down to the 2-yard line where they had a first down, but the home side stopped three straight inside runs and then sacked DiCicco to force a turnover on downs.
“I liked the fact that when we needed a big push on the goal line to get Andreni in the end zone, they plowed and that’s playing man football,” Lapierre said. “That was nice to see because I know we can do that. Defensively, we just need to be able to sustain the entire game and know our assignments. That goal-line stand was huge. I’ll take that as a huge positive, but one or two plays isn’t enough.”
The Mariners made all the plays in the second half and it started just 2:55 into the second quarter when DiCicco found Poirier wide open down the left sideline for a 79-yard touchdown for what turned out to be the game-winning points. DiCicco hit Nick Nunez for the two-point conversion.
“I had to wake up because we struggled in the first half,” DiCicco said. “When in doubt, just throw it to Tyler because he’s a great player and he usually bails out a lot of us.”
Later in the quarter, Poirier ran a slant route and caught a pass over the middle and went 48 yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead out to 24-8.
“We saw during the game that when we went in motion, the safety would move over to a side and leave the middle of the field wide open,” Poirier said. “[Maldonado] was playing me outside and everyone saw the middle was open and we communicated that and got the ball there. That’s just football.”
The Warriors threw three interceptions in the second half and Mathis was sacked four times in the fourth quarter to stunt any chance of a comeback. The Warriors, who last played a home game on Nov. 4, 2016, head to Middletown Friday night.
Narragansett faces an early-season test Friday night at Zepp Field when Chariho, fresh off a blowout win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, visits.
“No one believes that we can do this,” Poirier said. “Everyone thinks we’re just a D-IV team, we just want to come out and show them that we’re not the smallest school in the state, we’re going to prove ourselves.”
