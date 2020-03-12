Four years ago, Megan Bodziony was the future star on a South Kingstown High School girls basketball team that featured Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year Celia Tomlinson.
Bodziony’s path took a turn to a new team and included a significant bump in the road, but last week, it brought her to the same heights.
The South Kingstown native and St. Andrew’s School standout was named Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday. She is the first player from St. Andrew’s to win the girls basketball prize, joining several boys winners. Among players with South Kingstown roots, she joins her former teammate Tomlinson, who won in 2016, and former Rebel star Allie Jones, the honoree in 2010.
Bodziony spent two years at South Kingstown, helping the Rebels finish as the state runner-up in 2016 and earning second-team all-state honors in 2017. Aiming to enhance her game and her resume for the next level, Bodziony moved to the prep school ranks with St. Andrew’s in Barrington. In the first game of the 2017-18 season, she tore an ACL and missed the entire year. Already planning to reclassify to the class of 2020, Bodziony remained on track for that timeframe but was robbed of a year of basketball and faced a grueling rehabilitation.
Back on the court last season, Bodziony began moving in the right direction again. She hit the 1,000 career point mark and helped the Saints to a strong season. She also fielded interest from colleges and committed to play Division I basketball in the Atlantic 10 at Fordham University.
This season, Bodziony is averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals per game for the Saints, who went 19-9 and were edged out in the quarterfinals of the NEPSAC Class AA tournament.
The Gatorade award also rezognizes community involvement and academic success. Bodziony is a student ambassador at St. Andrew’s and volunteers as a youth basketball coach. She holds a 4.09 GPA.
