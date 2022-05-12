The North Kingstown class of 2022 is sending quite a few exports to the collegiate sports ranks.
Eleven college-bound Skippers were saluted in a signing day event at the school last Wednesday, a few months after a similar group made their commitments official in the fall.
The spring contingent is headed by four track and field standouts who are bound for Division I. Andrew Harmon will compete as a thrower at the University of Maryland, while Liam McGovern will do the same at New Hampshire. Tori Chace will run at Bucknell and Molly Sullivan is headed for Davidson.
Harmon and McGovern have led a strong throwing corps for the Skippers, which includes several other competitors who are looking to join college squads as walk-ons. Harmon and McGovern both had strong indoor seasons and have continued to excel in the outdoor track season as they look to go out with state meet medals.
Chace and Sullivan helped power the girls cross country team to the state championship in the fall and have been standout distance runners for the indoor and outdoor track teams, as well.
Another fall championship squad also had two athletes recognized last week. Soccer players Bridgette Toland and Kaitlyn Sullivan will both play in the Division III ranks, Toland at Southern Maine and Sullivan at UMass-Dartmouth.
The Skipper field hockey team was also well-represented at the signing event. Lilly Kershaw is headed to SUNY Oswego, while goalie Eryn Harvey will play at Saint Joseph in Connecticut.
Football standout Keith Mancini, who helped the Skippers to the D-I title in the fall, signed with D-II Assumption College. Tennis player Morgan Leyden-O’Connor will continue her career at Eckerd College. And volleyball standout Mason Andrade is headed to Wentworth, which made the NCAA Division III final four this season.
