They weren’t very far out of T-Ball when Justin McCarthy and some of his friends met their new coach.
He was not your average Little League coach.
Kevin Gormley began coaching his son T.J., and a group that included McCarthy, Noah Quarella and Evan Maloney on a Wickford Little League summer team. They competed in the Sally Eddy Tournament, an annual event for the youngest Little Leaguers around the state.
Talk about baseball inspiration. In spring seasons, Gormley was leading teams to the state finals at McCoy Stadium. In the summer, he was teaching the game to 6-year-olds who soaked up every bit of the knowledge.
“He’s coached me, T.J., Noah and Evan since we were 6 years old,” McCarthy said. “I remember hearing stories of them going to McCoy Stadium with Chris Hess and all those other great players. It was like, ‘That’s the dream.’”
Gormley stepped away from the high school dugout for a few years, but continued coaching in Little League and at Wickford Middle School. He returned to the high school for the 2019 season, rising up the ranks just as his former Little League stars arrived.
“Coach Gormley came into my life and he’s like a second dad to me,” McCarthy said. “He makes great baseball players.”
The next generation has been together for years, as well, having had success in the Little League all-star ranks and winning the 2019 middle school state title at Wickford. Now sophomores, they were a huge piece to the puzzle for North Kingstown this season.
It all came together perfectly.
Special moments for Gormley family
T.J. Gormley used to watch championship series games from the stands at McCoy Stadium. This view, from the mound to the bottom of a long-awaited celebratory dog pile, was better.
“I didn’t go to all of them but a good amount of them,” Gormley said. “So many close ones – win the first, lose the second, stuff like that. I’m so happy for him to finally win it.”
That the break through happened with father and son both on the field made it extra special.
“I guess we needed two Gormleys to take it down,” Kevin said. “He had a hell of a series. I’m so proud of him. He doesn’t have to play baseball well for me to be proud of him. He’s a great kid. He gets it done in the classroom. Baseball is a very little part of why I love my son.”
McCarthy had just enough time
At a time when he would have normally been getting his senior baseball season underway, McCarthy was sitting on the training table at a football game, bracing for bad news.
“I was sitting on the trainer’s table with [trainer Brianna Pina] and was saying to myself, ‘I’m not going to be able to play baseball,’” McCarthy said. “I wasn’t upset about the actual injury, I was just so upset about being out for the spring.”
A key player for the football Skippers in the spring season, he broke his ankle on a run against La Salle on April 10. It was already going to be a short baseball season due to the pandemic pushing things back. And now came the prospect of no season at all. McCarthy is a three-sport standout, also playing hockey, but baseball is his first love. He’ll play in college next year at Catholic University.
When baseball season began, McCarthy was in a walking boot. There was hope that he could be back by June but it wasn’t a guarantee.
“I never thought I would be here,” he said on Sunday.
He returned for a non-league game against Cranston West on June 5 and quickly got up to speed. He represented a huge addition and provided a spark. The Skippers lost only one game with him in the lineup, and ended up playing a lot of games thanks to the title run.
“I’m just glad they let me play as many games as I could,” McCarthy said. “Those boys allowed me to play in as many games as I could.”
Lincourt provides foundation
He batted third all season and hit a championship grand slam, but Josh Lincourt’s contributions would have been crucial even if he wasn’t one of North Kingstown’s top hitters.
As a freshman two years ago, Lincourt earned a varsity spot and made an impression. He had played mostly outfield in his career, but with the Skippers in need this spring, he moved to catcher. He provided a steady presence there, playing solid defense and handling the pitching staff well.
“Josh is a gamer,” Gormley said. “We’re not here without Josh. Josh is an outfielder by trade. He basically sucked it up for the team. I told him, ‘We’re a much better team with you behind the plate,’ and he did it. I couldn’t be more proud of the kid.”
Daft had tough choice
Wrestling is in Wyatt Daft’s blood. His father was the head wrestling coach at Exeter-West Greenwich. In a typical year, Daft wrestles in the winter for North Kingstown and plays baseball in the spring, but those plans had to change this year. Wrestling was shifted to the spring due to the pandemic. Daft, who plans to walk on with the Keene State baseball program, decided on baseball, with the blessing of his wrestling coaches.
“As soon as we found out, I called him and said, ‘Go play baseball,’” North Kingstown assistant wrestling coach Josh Clare said.
A senior, Daft hadn’t yet played varsity, his chance at a junior year breakout canceled by the pandemic. But he’d been a key player on the Slocum Connie Mack team for several summers, and he forced his way into the lineup this spring. He ended up as one of the team’s top hitters, particularly in the postseason. He had a two-run double in game one of the championship series and doubled again in game three.
Helping hands
North Kingstown might have the biggest coaching staff in the state. Anthony Ucci, Chris Yole, Bill Brew, Jeff Leblanc and Derick Machado joined Gormley in the dugout. The head coach credited them with a lot of the team’s success.
“My coaches are unbelievable,” Gormley said. “We’re here because of the skills and drills in our practices. Some people might make fun of me – we have five guys on staff. Every one of them has a purpose and they all work with these kids. The stuff that they did this year, finding drills on the internet when we were struggling. I can’t thank them enough. I have very little to do with it, to be honest with you. They’re kind of the guts of the team. These kids love them. They love these kids. We’re so proud of them. We wanted it for them more than anything else. They deserved it. It’s the most improved team I’ve had from start to finish and I’m glad they could end it the way they wanted to.”
Special spring
The baseball championship capped off a tremendous spring for North Kingstown athletics. The season yielded championships in boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball and baseball.
More to come?
The Skippers will lose four seniors, but seven starters and their top two pitchers are due back for 2022.
“They’ve got a strong group,” McCarthy said. “Nothing is guaranteed. They’re going to have to work hard to get back here and they will.”
