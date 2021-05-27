SOUTH KINGSTOWN — After opening league play with two straight losses, the Prout softball team has won three in a row, the latest an impressive 13-1 triumph over Portsmouth on Tuesday.
“Really happy with how they played today,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “Did what they were supposed to. We were coming off two wins in a row, so I told them to go into this game and really try to keep it going. As the schedule goes on, we’ve got to play harder to make it into the playoffs. They went out and played up to their capacity.”
The Crusaders are back this year in Division II, where they won the 2018 championship. They moved up to D-I in 2019 and went 4-14. Following the cancellation of the 2020 season, realignment sent them back down.
Five seniors are leading the way for a fairly young squad. Only a handful of the seven juniors on the squad saw varsity action in 2019. Prout also has a sophomore and five freshmen on the roster.
Prout won two non-league games against Toll Gate to open the season before struggling in its league debut against Bay View. With the softball schedule featuring two-game sets, the Crusaders played better in their second game against the Bengals, losing 4-3. The positive trends continued with two straight wins over Barrington.
Against Portsmouth, the Crusaders scored a run in the first inning then busted the game wide open with 11 runs in the second inning. They added one more in the third and limited Portsmouth to just a fifth-inning run. The 12-run margin invoked the mercy rule.
Shelby Dellasandro led the Crusaders with three hits and two RBI. Rachel Kempf, Sophie DeTroia and Mead D’Iorio had two hits each. Molly Green and Ashley Kaiser drove in two runs apiece. Abby Smith, Faith Goddard and Meghan Mancini knocked in one run each.
Pitcher Emily Jacques went four shutout innings, striking out five and scattering five hits. Riley Sweet finished off the win.
“I was impressed with the pitching, the hitting and the outfield played phenomenal,” DeTroia said. “It was all around.”
Prout and Portsmouth will meet for the second time on Thursday. After that are series with Westerly, Rogers and South Kingstown.
