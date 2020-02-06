NORTH KINGSTOWN — Looking to avoid the kind of snowball effect that struck last year from a loss to Bishop Hendricken, the North Kingstown High School boys basketball team survived a few scares to do just that. The Skippers won tight games over Mt. Pleasant, Classical and East Providence.
Bracing for another on Monday night, North Kingstown instead rolled past a Cumberland team that was a week removed from beating La Salle, burying 13 3-pointers en route to an 82-43 victory.
“I think the lesson from last year came out,” head coach Aaron Thomas said. “We said, ‘We’ve got to bounce right back. It’s a long season.' The day after Hendricken, we talked about how we play 23 games, we’re never going to win all of them. How quickly are we going to bounce back? And we have. We had a huge win last week against East Providence. Very good basketball team that scores a lot of points. It was a dogfight but we won by five. Tonight, Cumberland is sneaky. They beat La Salle last week. I told the kids, there are four teams coming into tonight’s game that are 3-0 in their last three, and they’re one of them. They were on a little bit of roll.”
The Skippers now sit at 11-1 in league play, with the loss to Hendricken remaining their only defeat. They bounced back quickly with a dramatic one-point win over Mt. Pleasant. They also blew past Cranston East in the same week, then slipped past Classical by two and East Providence by five last week.
The close games were lower scoring affairs, with the Skippers not shooting the ball as well as they’re capable. But they’ve been able to lean on defense regardless.
“Like we just told the guys, if we play defense, we’re in every game,” Thomas said.
Against the Clippers, North Kingstown had everything going. Nick Sacchetti hit five 3-pointers to key a strong first half, including two in the final minute before the break that bumped an 11-point lead to 17. The Skippers then opened the second half with an 11-0 run. Shawn Murphy scored on a putback, John Quanioo hit a 3-pointer, Sacchetti converted a layup and two free throws and Quainoo scored on the break. All of a sudden, it was a 52-24 game. The Skippers ended up bumping the lead as high as 42.
Between the shooting, the defense and the emergence of some reliable pieces in the paint, it was a showcase of what the Skippers hope to be come playoff time.
“We’re starting to get to a very good place with this basketball team,” Thomas said. “We’ve put in a plan of how we want to attack certain teams and we’re doing it. I really like where we are at this point in the season – making adjustments, guys are starting to listen. And you’re seeing guys like Shawn Murphy step up. We’ve been waiting for somebody to step up and take that center role.”
Sacchetti led all scorers with 21 points and Clay Brochu chipped in 13. Quainoo had eight, while Murphy, Geoff Coyne and Ethan Smith tallied six each. Coyne led the defensive effort, limiting Cumberland standout Dante Aviles-Santos to 13 points. He had 20 in the Clippers’ win over La Salle.
“Geoff gets the other team’s best scorer and he just shuts them down,” Thomas said. “He does a nice job, and he’s embraced that role.”
Two-thirds of the regular season are complete after Monday’s game. The Skippers will open the final third on Friday night when they host South Kingstown.
