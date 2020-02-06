Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Windy with showers early then clearing overnight. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers early then clearing overnight. Low 28F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.