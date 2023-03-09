The University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team made it one step further than last year but not as far as it hoped at the Atlantic 10 tournament.
The Rams beat George Washington 68-56 in Friday’s quarterfinals for their first win in the tournament since 2016. But third-seeded St. Louis dealt Rhody a heartbreaker in Saturday’s semifinal round, winning 59-56. The Billikens went on to upset top-seeded UMass for the conference title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“I thought that St. Louis came out ready to play and that was the difference. They punched us initially. We weren’t ready to play,” URI coach Tammi Reiss said. “We had to claw and fight to get back.”
An NCAA Tournament at-large spot seems doubtful for the Rams, who will likely head to the WNIT tournament, as they did last year.
The Rams got a monkey off their back with the quarterfinal win. That was the round where they were knocked out last year. Reiss had yet to win an A-10 tournament game despite the program’s turnaround. Sophie Phillips led the Rams with 17 points and Mayé Touré had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
On Saturday, the Rams ran into a red-hot St. Louis team that had won eight of its last nine games. And the task became taller when Rhody fell into an early hole. The Billikens jumped to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points in the first half. It was a 17-point game at the break.
“Maybe they were a little scared. I don’t know what it was to start the game,” Reiss said. “Uncharacteristically, we didn’t do anything we were supposed to do. When I got them regrouped at halftime, I lit a fire under them. I told them, ‘If you’re not going to play hard, you’re not playing.’”
Dolly Cairns hit a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Rams in the third quarter. Rhody held Saint Louis to nine points in the quarter while shooting 41.2 percent to trim the deficit to nine points heading into the final quarter. Sayawni Lassiter hit a jumper with 41 seconds left in the period to make it a single-digit deficit.
The Rams kept chipping away, getting within two points when Lassiter drained a pullup jumper with 4:04 to go, making the score 53-51. The teams traded points until Touré hit two free trows to make it 57-55 with 52 seconds left. Touré then blocked a shot on Saint Louis’ next possession, and Lassiter got the loose ball and drove the length of the court. She was fouled before getting a shot off and made 1-of-2 to pull the Rams within one point with 21 seconds on the clock.
The defense came up big again when Sophie Phillips drew an offensive foul. The play was reviewed by the officials, but it was called a common foul despite Phillips taking an elbow to the chin. Rhody had the ball with 14 seconds remaining and a chance to take the lead, but Julia Martinez stole the inbounds pass and was fouled. She made both free throws to put her team up by three. A last-second 3-point attempt for Phillips went off the back of the rim and out, ending the game.
Martinez had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Billikens. Lassiter led Rhody with 14 points.
“It’s a good learning experience,” Reiss said. “You can’t show up in a championship atmosphere, in a one-and-done and lay an egg for 20 minutes. It’s impossible to beat good teams that way. I commend them on their effort, their perseverance, their resiliency and their fight. If we didn’t lay an egg for the first 14 minutes, it would be a different story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.