SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown girls soccer team is looking for a little more offense.
For a team that’s doing a lot of other things right, it would go a long way.
The Rebels are 1-1-2 through the early part of the season. They opened the season with a win over East Providence. Every game since has been tight, but the finishing touch has kept the close games from turning into wins. Monday’s game with East Greenwich followed a similar script, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw.
“Just want to see someone put a shot in the net,” South Kingstown head coach Scott Rollins. “We’re playing well. We’re not giving up a lot of goals. We’ve got to figure out a way to score.”
The early returns have been encouraging otherwise, especially given South Kingstown’s youth. The Rebels went to Providence in their second league game and played perennial powerhouse La Salle to a 2-2 draw. They also dropped a 1-0 decision to Pilgrim, one of the top contenders for the state title.
“The good news is we don’t let up a lot of goals,” Rollins said. “We’re going to be in every game. That’s kind of been our trademark the last few years. We don’t score a lot, but we don’t give up a lot. At La Salle, getting a tie was great. At Pilgrim, losing 1-0 was great. Now we’ve got to start putting up some three points.”
Monday brought South’s first home game. The field at Curtis Corner Middle School has been off limits due to poor conditions caused by the summer drought and water ban. Ironically, the Rebels were greeted by rain in their debut on the field, including a heavy downpour in the first 10 minutes of the game. It lightened up over the course of the game.
The performance mirrored the weather. East Greenwich scored the game’s first goal in the 25th minute on a tally by Ella Kauffman. From there, the Rebels had an edge in possession and pulled even in the 30th minute on a snipe from the top right corner of the box by Lexy Pasyanos. It was a pretty goal from the team’s most dangerous scoring threat.
“Lexy can be a star,” Rollins said. “She’s got to get that shot off more. When she shoots it like that, she’s going to score.”
With the possession advantage continuing in the second half, the Rebels seemed poised to break the tie, but never did. The best chances were another one-timer by Pasyanos that went high, and a poke past the goalie that was cleared out by a defender just before hitting the goal line.
East Greenwich had fewer chances but a couple of good ones in the final minutes. South Kingstown goalie Addie Cook made two key saves down the stretch to keep the score tied.
“I thought after the first 20 minutes, we played well,” Rollins said. “We played tough. We played strong. We’re young. We have three seniors that started tonight. We have to understand that you can’t take any time off. We don’t seem to get a sense or urgency until they put one in.”
The Rebels will be home again on Thursday for a matchup with Cranston West.
