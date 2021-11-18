PROVIDENCE — In a four-day span, the South Kingstown High School girls volleyball team authored two victories that will go down in history.
Last Wednesday, the Rebels ended North Kingstown’s 90-match winning streak with a stunning 3-2 victory in the Division I semifinals. Brimming with confidence but focused on winning one more time, the Rebels did just that on Saturday at Rhode Island College, beating Prout 3-1 to capture the program’s first ever state championship.
“It feels absolutely amazing,” senior Natalia Maccarone said. “We worked really hard last year. As seniors this year, we knew we had to step it up even more. It was awesome to beat NK, and then we came here with the mindset that we could accomplish anything.”
Anything, in this case, included something that had been surprisingly difficult to achieve. The Rebels have been successful for most of their girls volleyball history, but four runner-up finishes – including last season – were as close as they came to a title.
“Every single day at practice, we look up at that banner and it’s empty,” senior Carly Tomlinson said. “It’s awesome that we can put 2021 up there.”
The Rebels have been trending up in recent years, but they were stuck in an era dominated by their neighbors to the north. Beating the four-time reigning champion Skippers in the semifinals cleared the way and gave the Rebels one final boost to get over the last hurdle.
“I think we realized what that moment was,” head coach Dan Perry said. “You have to be confident after you beat a four-time champion, 90-0 team. You have to have confidence to do that and you have to be confident after you’ve done it. But I sat them down at practice on Thursday and said, ‘I don’t want to hear about NK ever again. We still had a championship game to win. Let’s use the confidence from it, but that’s it.’”
That mindset was necessary with a tough Prout team on the other side. The Crusaders continued their climb back from a winless 2018 season with a 12-4 campaign this fall. They nearly ended North Kingstown’s streak before the Rebels even had a chance, falling in five sets to the Skippers in the season opener. They split two meetings with South Kingstown, winning the most recent one en route to earning the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
“We beat them once, they beat us once. We knew it was 50-50,” Tomlinson said. “It’s hard – we wanted to celebrate after we beat NK, but we couldn’t. We still had one more game left.”
Neither team played its best volleyball in the opening set of the title match. Prout was in position to steal a win and then regroup, but the Rebels staved off set point by winning three straight points for the 26-24 victory.
“That was something we took away from watching the NK film – they were going to limit their mistakes and force us to make mistakes,” Prout coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “We just couldn’t get going. To still have a chance to win game one, as bad as we played – I think dropping that game set our mentality back a little bit. We didn’t come out as fired up in game two.”
After an even stretch early in the second set, South Kingstown took control by winning 10 of 11 points. Tomlinson and Natalia McNeal had kills and Grace Clark landed two aces. Ava Wentworth added a block and a kill soon after as the Rebels pushed their lead to 19-8. Prout tried for a comeback, but the Rebels had no trouble hanging on and won 25-19 to go up 2-0.
“We tried to have the same game plan that we had against NK,” said Perry, who is in his first year at the helm. “We said, ‘We’re going to lose sets, we’re going to lose big rally points. They’re going to go on runs. But it doesn’t matter. If we win three out of every five points, we’ll win.’ I think we did a really good job of making them make plays.”
Prout stayed alive with a 25-19 win in the third set. Two kills and a block by Ava Grace Dresback and an ace by Mia Slade helped the Crusaders grab a 7-5 lead. They later went up 16-11 and never trailed after that. A kill by Paige Megley secured the victory.
The way the Rebels were playing, though, the game three win was just a brief reprieve for the Crusaders. South jumped to a 7-2 advantage in the fourth set. After Prout worked back to a tie, the Rebels won five straight points for a 16-11 lead. Wentworth led both bursts, tallying five blocks. She had three in a row in the second run, each one raising her team’s confidence level that much more.
“If you watched the four games toward the end of the season – NK, Prout and the two Coventry games – we had a really hard time blocking,” Perry said. “We weren’t pressing our blocks great. The next three or four pratcices, we really focused on that. To see them incorporate that into the last few games has been awesome to see.”
All season, Wentworth and Tomlinson provided South Kingstown with its biggest advantage against the other top teams in D-I, most of whom couldn’t match those two in the middle.
“Both of our middles are top notch,” Perry said. “It helps when no team has that middle. And we have two that we can light teams up on.”
After Wentworth’s blocks, Tomlinson helped get the Rebels to the finish line, smashing two thunderous kills that turned a tight 21-20 edge into a 23-20 cushion. A service error put the Rebels into match point. The Crusaders won the next two points, before Maccarone sent a hit to the back row that Prout couldn’t handle. When the ball hit the floor, so did the Rebels, racing onto the court and dog-piling in celebration.
“This is the coolest experience I’ve been a part of and definitely the best team I’ve been a part of,” Tomlinson said. “I’m so proud.”
Tomlinson finished with 17 kills, three blocks and seven digs in another huge postseaosn performance.
“I think she had 17 kills against NK and 17 again tonight,” Perry said. “She’s more than just a stat player. She’s our heart on this team. She’s a great leader. When she’s on, it’s impossible for the team not to be on.”
Wentworth totaled 10 kills, eight blocks and five digs. Ava Brock added five kills, three blocks and 12 digs. McNeal was solid in the setter position.
“We just have so much trust in each other,” Tomlinson said. “We all know what we have to do to win. We played smart. We weren’t going for that perfect kill every time. We had amazing blocks. We had amazing digs. All around, we did everything.”
Dresback led Prout with 18 kills and 14 digs. Josie Gustavson had 13 kills and 17 digs.
While the finish was disappointing for the Crusaders, returning to the finals for the first time since 2010 was no small feat.
“Tremendous year,” Bevilacqua said. “Four years ago, 0-16. Follow that up with quarterfinals, semifinals and now here we are at No. 2 in the state. I couldn’t be happier for the program and for these girls.”
As recently as two weeks ago, Prout probably felt better about its chances than the Rebels, who lost three straight matches late in the season. Something clicked in the season finale and in a quarterfinal win over La Salle. Then they ended North Kingstown’s streak, and it was game on.
“We just did a really good job of pressuring teams to make plays the last three games,” Perry said. “And we were making plays ourselves on top of that. It was just all around. We played our best volleyball the last three games.”
