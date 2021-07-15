North Kingstown’s Slocum Baseball Club is back in action after last year’s runner-up finish in the Rhode Island Connie Mack Baseball League. Featuring several players from North Kingstown High School’s state championship team, Slocum is off to a 4-1 start this summer. The team opened with wins over Coventry and Tiverton before taking its lone loss at the hands of Mt. Hope. A 4-3 victory over East Providence on Saturday and an 8-1 win over East Greenwich on Monday got the team back on track.

