The back-to-back state champs have a new coach at the helm, and he’s no stranger to North Kingstown baseball success.
Bill Brew was an assistant coach for the Skippers in their championship years. Before that, he piloted Wickford Middle School to the state championship. Now he’ll take over the top job after Kevin Gormley retired following last year’s title run.
“It’s certainly an exciting opportunity,” Brew said. “Following in the footsteps of Kevin Gormley and [assistant coach] Anthony Ucci is certainly no small task, but I was fortunate to work on Kevin’s staff the last few years. I learned not only about baseball, but about running a program. The approach that Kevin always focused on is ‘We are a baseball program not a baseball team.’ It was about the players and challenging them in practice, so that when it comes to game time, they’re ready.”
The Skippers won their first state title since 1967 during the spring of 2021. Then they made it two in a row last season, doing it with a final round triumph over Bishop Hendricken. Gormley, who had two highly successful stints with the program, went out on top, departing along with son T.J. and several other seniors he had been coaching since they were in Little League. Longtime assistant Anthony Ucci also stepped away.
The change signals a new era, but Brew provides continuity. Like Gormley, Brew’s son is a member of the team. Will was a starter on both championship clubs. Brew has coached his son and the other seniors since their Little League days, up through the Wickford Middle School title run.
“I’ve been around this group since tee-ball,” Brew said. “It’s going to be nice to be able to see them all the way through.”
Brew has a long baseball resume. A native of Western Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh, he played at Division II Lock Haven University. After relocating to Rhode Island, he worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Bryant. He then got into teaching and coaching at Coventry High School, working in the dugout for the Oakers alongside longtime coach Leo Bush. When his sons started playing sports, he stepped away from the high school fields and coached on smaller diamonds. He was a natural choice for a spot on Gormley’s staff and now as his successor. When Brew took over at Wickford, it was when Gormley returned to the high school ranks. The two years prior, Gormley was an assistant at Wickford with Ucci as the head coach.
“Hopefully, it’s a repeat,” Brew said. “Anthony Ucci was the head coach at Wickford and Kevin was his assistant for two seasons. I took over for them in 2019 and we had a very successful season, winning the state title with this group that are seniors now. I’ve been fortunate to follow in their footsteps.”
Dave Giorgi and Derick Machado are staying on as assistants. Jeremy Reposa and Brendan Kearns are joining the coaching staff. Brew is still in touch with Gormley and Ucci, who were both at Lischio Field the day before practices began to help set up.
“I’m still bouncing questions off of them,” Brew said. “They were there helping set up the field today. It’s still a family. Their names may not be on the rosters anymore, but they’re still part of the program.”
Brew hopes to keep the Skippers rolling. The graduation losses from last year were significant, but a number of the current seniors have been key parts of all the success of the past two seasons.
“We kind of set the tone already. As soon as pitchers and catchers week started, we’re no longer state champions,” Brew said. “We’re back to a record of 0-0. Past success isn’t an indicator of future success. But the fortunate part is, a lot of our senior class have played pretty significant roles in the past two seasons. They had great role models in our senior class last year. The work ethic those guys had, the way they approaches practice, if the guys now can emulate that work ethic and focus is the biggest advantage that we might have starting the season, even with a lot of new faces.”
