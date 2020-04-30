Today would have been one of those busy spring days at area high schools, unpredictable early-season weather permitting. Narragansett was set for a baseball matchup at Prout, their foul balls occasionally interrupting the nearby tennis match between the Crusaders and North Kingstown. There would have been lacrosse at South Kingstown and Narragansett, home softball and baseball games at Ryan Park and Lischio Field for North Kingstown.
With the cancellation of Rhode Island Interscholastic League spring sports last week, those fields and courts will remain quiet.
“We were hoping against hope that they’d find a way, but I think in the back of our minds, we all sort of expected it might be the case,” said Narragansett athletic director Matt Mahar. “When Massachusetts canceled school a few days before, we had the feeling it was going to be us next. It’s really tough for the kids.”
“I feel terrible for the seniors. Not the way they wanted to end their career,” said North Kingstown athletic director Dick Fossa. “There’s a domino effect – no spring sports, the cancellation of the athletic banquet, graduation will now be virtual. No senior prom. All the things they worked so hard for, they’re not going to be able to get to do. A lot of disappointment in that.”
When schools first went to distance learning and winter sports tournaments were canceled in early March, spring seemed far enough off for athletes and coaches to hold out hope. Distance learning was planned for two weeks before a reevaluation. The practice start date for spring sports was only pushed back. Even as restrictions tightened and distance learning continued, the RIIL made plans for an abbreviated season, willing to make something work.
“There was still hope,” South Kingstown athletic director Terry Lynch said. “We had contingency plans in place to be able to at least get some kind of a season in. But it was always, ‘We can only play if we’re in school.’”
The possibility of a total cancellation hung over everything.
“I don’t think anyone was surprised,” said Kelly Moniz, co-athletic director at The Prout School. “I think we were being optimistic we would have some kind of a season, whether it was a few weeks or just a tournament. We were plugging along, still planning to have a season, trying to stay optimistic, telling our players to stay in shape. When the word came down, it was just kind of crushing and heart-breaking for the kids.”
Spring is the shortest of the sports seasons, but for some it’s a big one and for all student-athletes, it means something.
“Having sports taken away is a huge deal. For an adult looking at it, they might be saying, ‘Oh, it’s just the one season.’ But it’s senior year for a lot of these kids, it’s something that’s really important to them,” Mahar said. “You look at a team like girls lacrosse, where we have 45 girls on the roster. We have some girls who are really serious about the sport, but a lot of it is the camaraderie, being part of a team and the whole experience of it all.”
South Kingstown High School senior Jack Schold was looking forward to a return to competition. A three-sport athlete, he tore his ACL during football season in September and missed the remainder of the campaign. The injury also forced him to miss wrestling season. With his knee recovered enough to play golf – his spring sport – he was ready to tee it up for the Rebels.
“Golf was kind of my last chance to compete for my school, which I was really looking forward to,” Schold said. “Things happen. Trying to make the best out of it.”
His classmates are left to do the same. Many of Schold’s friends play hockey and he saw their disappointment at the cancellation of the Division II championship series.
“I was always at hockey games cheering them on,” Schold said. “It hurt to see that taken away from them. And really all the athletes in our school work really hard for the opportunities presented to them, so it’s tough to see that taken away.”
South Kingstown senior Faith Hutchins was looking to finish a storied athletic career on a high note. A star in soccer, basketball and softball, she helped all of those teams to championships in the last calendar year, starting with softball last spring and continuing with soccer and basketball this school year. She and her softball teammates were hoping for continued success.
“Obviously, I wanted to finish my senior year with a spring season,” Hutchins said. “It was tough hearing that news. The way we ended last year was amazing, but you always want to go out with a bang in your senior year, trying to beat what you did last year - be a better player personally and contribute to the team as best you can. It’s unfortunate, but it happened.”
Hutchins has spent a lot of time in the backyard the last few weeks, tossing a baseball around with her younger brother, mostly focusing on helping him stay up to speed.
“It’s out of your control,” she said. “You’ve got to deal with it however you can, and I’ve been doing my best.”
While she’ll miss the feel of connecting at the plate and scooping a ground ball at shortstop, the bigger hole comes from the relationships she shares with teammates.
“I kind of grew up playing with a certain group of girls,” Hutchins said. “A lot of them graduated last year, but there are a few in my class and a few in the class below me. Forming relationships with those girls and those coaches is something that won’t happen again in your life. You have to enjoy it, and I have enjoyed what I’ve gotten with them.”
Athletic directors and coaches are now adjusting plans for the usual end-of-year recognition ceremonies and coming up with alternate plans. Fossa is posting salutes to the North Kingstown athletic department’s Twitter account for all 150 of the school’s senior athletes. Prout is looking at alternatives and getting input from the athletes themselves.
“All the ADs and the coaches, we’re sitting around thinking of what we can do to make this less horrible for these kids. And really, we need to ask them, because we’re not 18 and just been told our high school sports career is over,” Moniz said. “We’ll put the effort in to make something special for them, but we can’t make it special, if it’s not. It has to mean something to them. Some of the things we thought might not be important are important to them, and vice versa. For the athletic banquet, one thing we asked them, ‘What about a barbecue event in August, if we’re allowed to? Would you still want to do that by August or will you be moving on?’ And they all said, ‘Yeah, we would love to do that.’ All of it, we’re just trying to find ways to tell them, ‘We get how horrible this is.’”
Moniz understands. Her son Jacob graduated last year from Prout, where he played basketball and lacrosse. His freshman lacrosse season at Assumption College was cut short, and there was a little relief that it was only his first season, plus empathy for seniors.
“One of the moms asked how do you think your son would feel if this was his senior year?” Moniz said. “And he told me, ‘I wouldn’t have gotten out of bed, mom. I would have been a mess.’”
Athletic directors are also turning their attention to fall sports, without knowing where the situation will be come August, when practices typically begin.
“Fall is wait-and-see,” Lynch said.
Decisions will hinge on school being in session and where restrictions stand. Everyone is hoping to get back to normal.
“Obviously, it’s something that had to be done, but I keep hearing the expression, ‘The new norm,’” Fossa said. “If this is the new norm, it’s not going to be good.”
For now, the present is tough enough for seniors. Schold is planning to study criminal justice in college before moving on to the United States Army and a career in law enforcement. This isn’t the send-off he and his classmates envisioned.
“I know what it’s like to have sports kind of taken from you just like that. It’s been a big part of my high school career, something I look forward to every day,” Schold said. “I feel bad for my classmates. I know they were really looking forward to spring. We have some really competitive teams getting ready for the spring season. I feel bad for them. Having it happen to one person is a lot different than having it happen to a whole state.”
Mahar hopes there’s something to be gained, even if it provides little solace.
“These kids are resilient,” he said. “This is going to be a group that has gone through a lot.”
Hutchins is planning to attend prep school next year, where she’ll continue playing all three of her sports. She’ll miss the final stop in what would have been a 12-season career with the Rebels, but she has found perspective.
“My first reaction was obviously that it was sad and disappointing,” Hutchins said. “But overall, I kind of realized, to feel that way about something means it held a special place in your heart.”
