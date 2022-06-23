North Kingstown’s Andrew Harmon and Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett earned All-America honors in the hammer throw at New Balance Nationals this past weekend. The University of Maryland bound Harmon finished in fifth place with a throw of 65.08 meters. Bennett took third in the girls competition with a best of 45.76 meters. Rhode Islanders also took gold, with Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan and Coventry’s Liangie Calderon taking top honors.
Online Poll
Should your town do more to regulate and impose taxes on short-term rental properties?
North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini said recently that NK currently has no accurate way to count the number of people using short-term rental properties to earn income. This is despite a state law signed earlier this year that requires short-term rental properties listed for rent on third-party websites to register with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. The lack of clear information may be costing North Kingstown, and other towns in the state, as state law requires a hotel tax of 5% be collected by the landlords of these properties. The revelation comes as the town's Planning Department takes a look at both short-term rentals and the newly-signed bill legalizing marijuana as two areas to study to see what impact, if any, changes in law will have on the local town. Do you believe your town do more to regulate and impose taxes on short-term rental properties? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
