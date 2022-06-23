North Kingstown’s Andrew Harmon and Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett earned All-America honors in the hammer throw at New Balance Nationals this past weekend. The University of Maryland bound Harmon finished in fifth place with a throw of 65.08 meters. Bennett took third in the girls competition with a best of 45.76 meters. Rhode Islanders also took gold, with Woonsocket’s Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan and Coventry’s Liangie Calderon taking top honors.

