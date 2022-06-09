220428ind nkvb02.jpg

North Kingstown's Mason Andrade hits a shot this season

 Photo: Michael Derr

North Kingstown’s Mason Andrade was named a second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. He is the first Rhode Island boys volleyball player to earn an All-American nod. Andrade was also recognized as the Rhode Island Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year this week and has been honored in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest awards. The senior has led North Kingstown to the top seed in the playoffs and became the school record holder in single-season kills late in the season. The Best and Brightest awards are similar to an academic All-American honor. Andrade, who is committed to play volleyball at Wentworth, was the only New England player among the honorees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.