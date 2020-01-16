SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Even with the toughest challenges still to come, the South Kingstown High School girls basketball team has already been introduced to what it will face as a favorite in the state’s top division.
“All of these D-I teams are good. They’re going to show up every night, they’re well coached and they’re ready to play,” South Kingstown head coach Henry Herbermann said. “We’re good but they’re not afraid of us. And they’ve got nothing to lose when they play us. They come out loose. We’ve got the pressure on us. But we’ve been responding, so that’s good.”
The response has featured five victories in a busy 10-day span. After a dominant run through the Westerly Community Credit Union Holiday Tournament, the Rebels finally opened league play Jan. 3 and beat Wheeler. They followed with wins over Barrington and East Greenwich before beating Wheeler again 56-40 on Friday. A 64-43 win over Smithfield on Monday has them at 5-0.
La Salle, North Kingstown and St. Raphael – the other projected top teams in D-I – loom in the latter part of the league schedule, but the Rebels have taken the right steps on their way to those matchups.
“I think we’ve played really well,” Herbermann said. “I’m proud of the way we’ve played. I think there’s room for improvement, though. I think we can pass the ball better, we can box out better, we can shoot it better. But I think we’ve played really well.”
The matchups with Wheeler came exactly a week apart, adding a layer of difficulty for the Rebels against a team that already has some talent. Kate Keenan scored her 1,000th career point in the first of the two games against South Kingstown.
The Warriors kept things close for most of the first half on Friday, before six points by Carley Fewlass and two by Jami Hill powered an 8-0 run. The Rebels went to halftime on top 26-17, then continued the run after the break on two buckets by Sydni Vesterholm. What had been a three-point lead with four minutes left in the first half was up to 13.
Wheeler made a push to get within seven with 6:19 remaining, but Hill and Faith Hutchins buried 3-pointers to keep the Rebels relatively comfortable.
“They play with great energy,” Herbermann said of Wheeler. “I think they came up with more loose balls than we did. I thought we were playing really hard on defense, but we just couldn’t come up with a lot of balls – we would work really hard, get a deflection or a blocked shot and we couldn’t come up with the ball. They were a little quicker to the ball and it kept them in the game.”
Fewlass had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jami Hill added 12 points, while Vesterholm and Hayden Hill tallied eight apiece.
“I thought Hayden and Jami were outstanding on defense. I thought they played really hard, made some great hustle plays,” Herbermann said. “Carley has been excellent inside. Her pump fake, two dribble drive to the basket – she’s doing a great job. And Syd has been scoring a lot for us. Faith is getting up to speed and playing well.”
In Monday’s win over Smithfield, Hayden Hill scored 15, Jami Hill had 13 and Hutchins chipped in 12.
The Rebels are one of three unbeaten teams in D-I, but they were set to step outside of league play on Wednesday for a matchup with Connecticut powerhouse New London.
