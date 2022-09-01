For a team with higher expectations than ever, what could be better than opening the season with a high-stakes game?
There’s no easing into the year for the University of Rhode Island football team, which will put its preseason national ranking on the line as it starts the season Thursday with a Colonial Athletic Association game against a formidable foe in Stony Brook. The Rams will travel to Long Island for the opener which is set for 7 p.m.
“It’s pretty self-explanatory – it’s CAA football and you’ve got to be at your best to be competitive in each one of these games,” head coach Jim Fleming said. “[Stony Brook coach] Chuck Priore and I have been at it a number of years, and we both know it’s going to be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a physical contest. Our games recently have been very close. We’ve got to get on the road, get on the ferry, get over there and play well in their stadium. I think it’s going to be a really good football game. It’s going to be an interesting challenge without a doubt.”
Coming off a season in which they went 7-4 and finished just out of range of an FCS playoff berth, the Rams are ranked 22nd in the STATS Perform Top 25 and 24th in the AFCA Coaches Top 25. They were picked third in the CAA’s preseason poll.
As the Rams chase their first playoff berth since 1985, the buzz around the program is loud. Last week, the school announced that season tickets at Meade Stadium are sold out.
“It means we’ve earned some respect around the country and around the conference for what we’ve been able to put on the football field,” Fleming said of the rankings. “But just like what we always said about preseason rankings when we were picked last, it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got to go out and play good football, continue making improvement and be the best we can by the end of the season.”
Starting the season with a league game offers an early chance to make a mark, something that has served URI well in the few times it’s happened previously. In a breakthrough 2018 season, URI opened with a CAA foe and scored a signature win over Delaware. The abbreviated spring 2021 season began with a marquee win over Villanova.
The Rams certainly look capable of something similar. Quarterback Kasim Hill is back to lead an offensive unit that is strong in the trenches, with preseason All-American Nick Correia leading a veteran line. Running back Jaylen Smith, tight end Caleb Warren and a deeper receiving corps have play-making potential.
“Kasim has done a really good job in the off-season with his body,” Fleming said. “He’s got better mobility and I thin his leadership has become very evident in our football team. We built up our receiver corps with a couple of transfers, plus the ones we have returning. The tight end group is solid, led by Caleb Warren. And of course, it all stems from your offensive line, which is big and gnarly and has been together for quite some time. At the running back spot, Jaylen Smith is going to be our lead guy and we have some other guys who can get some touches that we’re excited about. So I’m excited about what we have on the offensive side.”
Another preseason All-American, cornerback Jordan Jones, leads the Rams on the defensive side of the ball. They also return leading tackler Evan Stewart and standout lineman Westley Neal.
“Westley Neal had a nice camp and Jimmy Makszin is a kid who’s been a consistent performer,” Fleming said. “Evan Stewart and Jake Fire at the next level. And the secondary, we have a lot of different options. I’m excited to see what some of these guys are going to be able to do.”
They’ll have to do it all at a high level against Stony Brook, which was picked seventh in the CAA. The Seawolves are led by running back Ty Son Lawton, the CAA’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Based on recent results, expect a thriller on Thursday. URI won 27-20 in overtime last season. In 2019, the Seawolves prevailed 31-27, getting the winning points on a touchdown with just 11 seconds left.
“They’re based on what we like to think we are as well – discipline, toughness,” Fleming said. “Chuck has a very clean program. They’re disciplined and well-coached. We’ll both be prepared to win it on the last play of the game, which has been the whole story the last couple of years. They’ve been dogfights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.