NARRAGANSETT — Trying to get better when you’re already the best is no easy task.
The unbeaten Narragansett girls volleyball team is drawing motivation to do so from itself and from what’s to come.
“The energy on the bench is what makes us want to make a better play,” senior Livy Waranis said. “We’re able to pull through because the chemistry we have right now is unlike any team I’ve ever played on.’
With a 3-0 sweep of Davies on Monday, the Mariners kept their eyes on the prize as they ran their league-best record to 13-0.
“We’re taking every game at a time, because we know we’re going to play the tougher teams in playoffs,” junior Kylee Bennett said. “It’s just staying positive, but also taking every set at a time. Right now, we’re undefeated but we can’t let that get to our heads. Every single team we play, you can see them getting better. We need to be prepared for that and keep working.”
Narragansett’s latest round of wins includes one of their biggest challenges to date, a triumph over second-place Tiverton last week. They followed with a win over Blackstone Valley Prep and Tuesday’s sweep of Davies. Every victory has been a sweep, with the Mariners at 36-0 in sets.
Last week’s match against Tiverton was a potential playoff preview, with the Tigers having lost only to the Mariners so far. Narragansett prevailed 25-15 in the first set, won a tight one 26-24 in the second set and finished off the victory with a 25-17 win in the third set.
“Staying clam was important,” Bennett said. “There were a lot of times when the score was very close, but we pulled through with our serves and our defense was definitely on.”
Narragansett was in control against Davies right from the start. Bennett served up six consecutive aces as the Mariners raced to a 10-0 lead in the opening set. Alexandra Tuoti had a big run later in the game, also delivering six straight aces to make it 24-3. Davies briefly staved off set point before a service error gave the Mariners a 25-3 win.
Bennett started game two with another ace. A kill by Waranis helped the Mariners get off to a 4-0 start. This time, it was Dylan Bellows coming up with the service run, landing four aces as the Mariners turned a 4-2 edge into a 16-2 lead. The Mariners and Patriots traded points down the stretch before the home team finished off a 25-7 win.
Davies had its best performance in game three, giving up only one small run in the early going. But Narragansett surged late. It was 19-10 when Bellows stepped to the serving line. She stayed there until the end, with an ace finishing off a 25-10 win.
“Everyone on the bench really helps, keeping the cheers up,” Bennett said. “It keeps our motivation up. When we’re quiet, you can definitely tell with how we’re playing. It’s all about our surroundings. When the hype is there, we’re hyped.”
Tuoti led the Mariners with 10 aces, plus one kill and two digs. Waranis had five aces, two kills and a dig. Bennett finished with seven aces and Bellows had five.
Three matches remain in the regular season for the Mariners. They were set to face Hope on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. They’ll take on Mt. Pleasant Friday and finish up with Paul Cuffee School next week.
