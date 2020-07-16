SOUTH KINGSTOWN — On the heels of a dramatic victory Thursday, South Kingstown went for another one on Monday in Rhode Island Elite League action.
The second attempt didn’t go quite as well. The potential go-ahead run was thrown out at home in the sixth inning, and Scituate came through with its own go-ahead run in the seventh for a 3-2 win at Old Mountain Field.
But going for it fits the plan for South Kingstown this summer. Without a lot of veteran bats, the team is going to scratch and claw for runs, just as it did in a comeback win over Pawtucket last Thursday.
“We knew coming in that we’ve got a young team and we’re going to have to bunt, steal, do all that stuff – kind of manufacture runs,” assistant coach Gary Lessard said. “We’re not waiting on the big innings. You’ve got to experiment a little bit. I ran that kid and I probably shouldn’t have, but two outs, deep in the lineup, we went for it.”
The loss dropped South Kingstown to 2-2 in the Elite League, this summer’s replacement for American Legion baseball. After a doubleheader split on opening night last week, South Kingstown was in deep trouble against Pawtucket but scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory.
“We had a great comeback against Pawtucket,” Lessard said. “It was base hits, just stringing them together. Timely hits.”
On Monday, South Kingstown took an early lead. Kyle Abbott led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, moved up on a walk and a groundout, then scored on an RBI single by Mark Wightman. Scituate came back with two runs on three hits in the top of the second inning. South Kingstown pitcher Ryan Gamelin struck out the side around those hits but the damage was done.
South Kingstown kept Scituate off the board through the next four innings. Gamelin worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, ending the inning with a strikeout in a 3-2 count. Sam Laurie made a diving catch in left field to help the cause in the fourth.
Sam Craven relieved Gamelin and was even better, striking out nine batters in just 3.1 innings of work. Only one out was recorded by something other than a strikeout.
“Sam looks really good,” Lessard said. “He’s keeping the ball down, good location. Ryan pitched really well, too. I don’t know those Scituate kids, but they looked like an older team that swings the bat pretty well.”
Craven helped himself at the plate in the fifth inning. After Laurie walked and stole second, Craven legged out an infield single and when the throw to first base got away, Laurie scampered home with the tying run.
The sixth inning brought the scoring chance that slipped away. Liam Flynn walked and stole second to move into scoring position. With two outs, Tyler Guevremont lined a base hit to left field and Flynn headed for home. A perfect relay got him in time, keeping the score 2-2.
Scituate took advantage of apparent flexible re-entry rules in the seventh inning, bringing the hitters from the middle of its lineup – who had been subbed out the previous inning – back into the game in different spots in the order. A double and two wild pitches allowed Scituate to score the go-ahead run.
“That seems a little too much like sandlot,” Lessard said. “I think we have to address some of the rules.”
Craven recorded his eighth and ninth strikeouts to prevent further trouble, but South Kingstown couldn’t get a rally going in its last at-bats. Lucas Crook walked with one out, but he was stranded at first as Scituate held on for the win.
At 2-2, South Kingstown feels like it’s holding its own in the new league.
“The pitching and the defense have been solid,” Lessard said. “We’re pretty young, compared to even last year’s legion team. So far, the teams that I’ve seen, they look comparable.”
A likely challenge awaits tonight as Upper Deck – a perennial legion powerhouse – visits Old Mountain Field.
“We’ve got Upper Deck Thursday and they don’t usually come down with chopped liver,” Lessard said. “We’ll see how we can compete against them.”
