211014ind nkgten03.jpg

North Kingstown's Marisa Coghlin hits a forehand during Tuesday's match against Wheeler at North Kingstown High School.

 Photo: Michael Derr

The North Kingstown tennis team grabbed its first win of the season on Monday, beating Cranston West 4-3. Amid tough sledding in the state’s top division, the Skippers had been close a few times before breaking through against the Falcons. The team is set to close out the season with another match against Cranston West and a matchup with East Greenwich this week.

