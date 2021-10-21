The North Kingstown tennis team grabbed its first win of the season on Monday, beating Cranston West 4-3. Amid tough sledding in the state’s top division, the Skippers had been close a few times before breaking through against the Falcons. The team is set to close out the season with another match against Cranston West and a matchup with East Greenwich this week.
Online Poll
Should Gov.McKee rescind the state of emergency in Rhode Island initiated over the COVID-19 pandemic?
Citing the continued presence of COVID-19 variants, Gov. Dan McKee signed paperwork last week extending Rhode Island's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic through Nov. 13. The current status, which the state entered into back in August, comes despite data that shows coronavirus cases and deaths have steadily declined over the last week. Do you believe McKee should rescind the state of emergency in Rhode Island? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll.
You voted:
Latest News
- Kicking it up
- Rebels return with another crucial win
- Community members lend a helping hand to keep Tilly’s afloat
- Mariners run record to 13-0
- Photos: Prout celebrates Homecoming
- Clark Farms’ corn maze remains must-visit tradition this fall
- High School Notebook: NK, SK rising to the top again in D-I boys soccer
- Photos: Mariner tennis fighting to the finish
Most Popular
Articles
- The View From Swamptown: Joseph Rhodes Horton House has seen its share of owners
- Groundbreaking hints at future of rail in South County
- Narragansett Historical Society’s plan to build a new home takes a much-needed step forward
- NK school board adjourns meeting over mask policy
- SK housing program seeks to entice homeowners not to sell
- Trevor D. Whelan
- NK pickleball program has tapped into sport's growth
- State officials talk redistricting plans
- Skippers top Crusaders in big rematch
- Despite controversy, Lima recall effort fizzles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Should the state’s requirement that schoolchildren wear masks be overturned in Rhode Island Superior Court? (7)
- The View From Swamptown: The Black Pearl lives to sail another day (1)
- The View From Swamptown: Cranstons, Smith’s Castle were both instrumental in slave trade (1)
- Narragansett looking to expand options for Pickleball on local courts (1)
- Collins accused of soft-pedaling Linda Savastano inquiry (1)
- Narragansett OKs purchase of safety equipment to combat drownings (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.