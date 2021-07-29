Daniel Baruch expected to have a big summer with the Ocean State Waves, not the worst slump of his baseball career.
That was part of the problem.
“I think I’ve just been relaxing. It’s been a mentally straining summer for me – the worst slump I’ve ever had,” Baruch said. “I think I just needed to step back and take a deep breath. I was making the game harder than it is, and baseball is a hard game to begin with. I had big goals and I think I was trying too hard to achieve those goals, instead of doing what got me here.”
The realization has helped Baruch make good on some of the expectations that he brought into his summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Cranston native has tallied five hits and three home runs in the last week after totaling four hits through his first 17 games.
“I just had to step back, see it from a new point of view, play the game like I did in Little League,” Baruch said. “My results are getting better.”
Baruch grew up in Cranston and played his high school baseball at the Wheeler School. He began his college career at Boston College in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This past spring, he played in 15 games for the Eagles, seeing time in the outfield and as a relief pitcher.
His summer with the Waves shaped up as a chance to play every day and get better. He has pitched fairly well in that landscape, but the batter’s box was a different story for much of the summer. He started the season with an 0-for-4, then went 0-for-2 in his next game. He had a hit in his next two games, but didn’t break out of the slump. His batting average was sitting at .103 before his recent surge.
It began in a busy day for the Waves in Connecticut. They resumed a suspended game with Danbury, then played two other seven-inning games. Baruch smashed two home runs in one of the full games, then went 1-for-3 with a double in the other. Back at Old Mountain Field on Saturday, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.
“It’s been a ride, but I’m glad things have finally started clicking,” Baruch said.
The success matches up with some other trappings of a good summer. Baruch can live at home while facing quality competition and working on his game. The Waves have been a fun group,too.
“The competition is great,” he said. “And I get to live at home. The guys on the team have been awesome.”
Just a few games remain in the regular season, with playoffs to follow. Even if his big goals haven’t been achieved, there’s always an opportunity for something to build on.
“I’m just trying to finish,” Baruch said. “I’m not looking at stats or results. I’m just trying to go hard. Trying to go out with a bang and make the most of it.”
