SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A crucial game was slipping away, a painful loss was on the horizon, and still the identities of two URI all-time greats remained front and center on Sunday at the Ryan Center.
For Jeff Dowtin, there was one moment. A small plastic ball given away in a promotion had trickled onto the court. Play was stopped. A referee was about to pick it up when Dowtin grabbed it instead, walked slowly to the sideline and handed it to the young child who had dropped it. That kind of gestures fits with the undercurrent of Dowtin’s time with the Rams. He’s been a star, but also a steady presence, a true leader and the bedrock for a program that aims to be defined by character.
For Cyril Langevine, there were many moments, 40 minutes worth. Four days after missing the matchup with Fordham due to an injury, he played the entire game against St. Louis, never leaving the court for the first time in his career. It was another example of the toughness that has defined Langevine’s career in Keaney Blue.
The two veterans, of course, weren’t thinking about all that at the final whistle. The Billikens handed URI a damaging loss, putting its NCAA Tournament at-large hopes in jeopardy. But their next trip to the court – for Wednesday’s senior night – offers opportunity to reflect, regardless of tournament talk.
“Jeff and Cyril have been so important and so valuable to this program, establishing the culture, establishing the winning,” head coach David Cox said Tuesday. “They’re two high character guys. I hope that our fans come out and support and truly show their appreciation for what these guys have meant to this program.”
Their names are in several prominent places in the record books. Dowtin currently ranks 23rd on the all-time scoring list and needs just 15 points for 1,400, a mark only 21 other Rams have ever reached. He ranks third in both single-season and career assists.
Langevine is also a 1,000-point scorer, having hit the milestone mark earlier this season. He ranks 54th on the all-time list. He is tied for second for the best single-game field goal percentage in school history, fourth on the career list and fifth in the single-season ranks. He is fifth on the all-time rebound list and needs 55 more to become just the fourth player in school history to record 1,000 in his career.
Both will finish in the top five all-time in games played. They’ve played in two NCAA Tournaments and remain on the chase for another.
“Right off the bat, I think of both of them as young fellas,” Cox said. “Cyril, in the Oregon game, when he had to come in for an injured Hassan and he played like a man-child against a group of men. That game sticks out to me. And then, the other NCAA Tournament game against Creighton for Jeff, when he came up with the 23 points. Nobody thought that was coming. He really stepped up and showed a lot of composure, and he’s kind of rode that wave since then.”
Both have seen their numbers dip a bit this year from their career-high marks, but they don’t care. Wins are the only priority, as their efforts in the St. Louis game showed.
“I probably asked Cyril 10 times during the game, ‘Are you OK?’” Cox said. “I was tired watching him. He just didn’t want to come out. He’s relentless. He’s an absolute warrior.”
Dowtin was also banged up and hadn’t practiced for a week.
“For him to go out there and play 31 minutes, that’s just a testament to his character and toughness,” Cox said.
They don’t plan to be done yet, but first they were set for a moment of celebration.
“It means everything to me. This family, fans – they welcomed me with open arms and I love these guys to death,” Dowtin said. “Definitely a bittersweet moment. Hopefully, I won’t shed no tears. I’m going to try to stay strong.”
“It’s my last game here on this court,” Langevine said. “I’ve put a lot of time and effort on this court. It’s going to be great to be honored, have everyone here that supported me for four years. I’m just going to go out there and play basketball.”
