Longtime South Kingstown High School baseball coach Jim Sauro is retiring after more than 20 years at the helm, and the powerhouse program didn’t have to look far to find his replacement.
Narragansett coach Keith Vellone will make the move up Kingstown Road to lead the Rebels.
“Looking forward to the opportunity,” Vellone said. “It was a chance to coach where I teach, and moving up to playing some of the bigger schools in the state. I’m up for that challenge.”
The handoff is between two coaches with a long history. Vellone and Sauro have worked together for years as physical education teachers at South Kingstown. They also played high school baseball together at Narragansett and almost coached together with the Rebels. Vellone was set to join Sauro’s staff as a volunteer assistant coach after college, when a paid assistant position opened at Narragansett, where his father was the head coach. He joined his dad’s staff, then took over for him in 2000, and the rest was history.
“I was going to help out Jimmy as a volunteer,” Vellone recalled. “I checked with (then-athletic director) Bob Cavanagh and said, ‘I have a chance to be a paid assistant over there, what do you think?’ He said, ‘Oh yeah, paid assistant, you should go for it.’ So that’s how I ended up there.”
The one-time Mariner teammates both built perennial contenders in South County. The Rebels won two state championships under Sauro and became one of the state’s top programs. Vellone led the Mariners to the Division II championship in 2013.
“Working pretty much side by side every day since about 2006,” Vellone said. “We played Narragansett high school baseball together. We’ve known each for a long time.”
Sauro is stepping down after the Rebels went 12-1 in the regular season last spring and were ousted in the second round of the playoffs. It was the program’s 15th consecutive season with double-digit wins. The Rebels were state runners-up four times in that span and state champions in 2018. They also won the title early in Sauro’s tenure, in 2002. The list of alumni includes a host of Division I college players, including Liam McGill, a draft pick of the Atlanta Braves last year.
Sauro’s teams were a mirror image of the former URI star’s hard-charging style, always putting the pressure on opponents and delivering on their potential. Gruff and old-school, Sauro came under criticism by parents late in his tenure, but also drew support from others, including current players. He remained at the helm through the 2020 season cancellation and last spring’s return to the field, before informing the school of his decision to retire in the fall.
Upon learning of Sauro’s retirement, Vellone had to make a decision of his own. He had actually planned to be watching a lot of South Kingstown High School baseball the next few years, with his son now playing middle school baseball in town. The question was would he do it from a lawn chair or from the dugout?
“I was going to do Narragansett one more year,” Vellone said. “I’ve got a son who’s in middle school in SK. I was going to retire and come and watch him play. Jimmy decided to retire and now the opportunity was there. It was basically, ‘Do you want to start coaching here now?’ I thought about it, talked to my wife, talked to my son and made the call. Looking forward to the opportunity.”
He was hired as the natural choice, then met with his Narragansett players to deliver the news. The Mariner administration has posted the job opening and has not yet hired Vellone’s replacement.
“Twenty-one years, plus I went there, grew up in Narragansett,” Vellone said. “It was a little bit of, ‘Wow, I can’t believe the time has finally come.’”
Vellone is working to assemble his coaching staff in advance of the spring season. A.J. Sherman will remain on staff as an assistant coach. Sauro’s other assistants, Pete Clays, Chris Ursillo and T.J. Lynch, are pursuing other opportunities. Vellone has targeted former American Legion coach Mark Hutchins to take one spot and is looking to fill one other position.
The team Vellone and his staff inherit should be another strong one. While the Rebels lost a deep group to graduation, they’ll have some of the top pitchers in the division.
The goal will be to keep the bar high.
“There’s a lot of talent in South Kingstown, a lot of kids that go on to play at the next level. I’m sure I’ll be leaning on Jimmy for advice throughout, as we have anyway throughout our coaching careers,” Vellone said. “But I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing the bigger schools, the schools we never really played at Narragansett. Looking forward to it. A lot of the kids who have played for Jimmy and adding some of my things - I think it will work out great.”
