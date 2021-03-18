Several South County boys basketball players and coaches have been honored in awards announced last week by the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association.
Prout coach Dean Felicetti was named Coach of the Year in Division III, while the Crusaders’ Mike Bogosian earned one of six scholarship awards. North Kingstown’s Owen Moynihan also won a scholarship award. A host of players received all-division honors, as well.
Felicetti led Prout back to the playoffs this season and to its first playoff win since 2011, when it won the D-III title. The Crusaders completed a tough stay in D-II with 1-17 and 2-16 campaigns the last two years. Realignment set the stage for a strong senior class to right the ship. Prout went 5-4 in the regular season and beat Exeter-West Greenwich in the opening round of the playoffs before falling short against West Warwick.
Handling much of the point guard duties for the Crusaders, Bogosian was named the winner of the RIBCA’s Gerry Gleason Award.
Moynihan won the James Federico Award from the RIBCA. The senior was the top scorer for North Kingstown this season, taking the torch from last year’s senior mainstays and helping the Skippers maintain their status as a D-I contender. They went 5-3 in the regular season and beat Smithfield in the opening round of the playoffs before losing to Mt. Pleasant in the quarterfinals.
Moynihan also earned second-team all-state honors from the RIBCA. He was also first-team all-division, alongside teammate Ethan Smith. Teammate Shawn Murphy earned second-team all-division, while T.J. Gormley grabbed a third-team nod.
Also in the D-I ranks, South Kingstown’s Shane Jedson earned first-team all-division, Lavell Shepard was picked for the second team and Cam Holland earned third-team honors. Narragansett’s Peanut Chaloux was a first team selection in D-I-Central, with teammates Adam Lurgio and Matt Calabro on the second team and Ethan Betts on the third team.
For Prout, seniors John Estes and Maxwell Fiore were named first-team all-division in D-III-South. Bogosian earned a second-team nod, with Mainella on the third team. Estes was also named Academic All-State.
Volleyball season starts this week
The Fall II slate in the RIIL’s four-season offering begins in earnest with girls volleyball matches around the state this week. Teams will take the court for the first time since the fall of 2019.
Narragansett kicks things off for area teams with a 6:15 p.m. home match on Thursday against Westerly. Prout will host Cranston East on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Three-time defending state champion North Kingstown also starts Friday with a home match against Cranston West at 6:30 p.m. South Kingstown was set to open on Thursday but has postponed its first two games due to COVID protocols.
Teams will play an 11-game regular season, which is set to conclude in late April.
Unified volleyball is also starting up. Football will play its first games March 26.
