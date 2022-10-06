WARWICK — Narragansett went to Toll Gate High School on Thursday evening and beat the Titans 3-1 (25-6, 25-21, 15-25, 25-20) in a girls volleyball match, continuing its emergence as a contender in Division III.
The Mariners also scored a big win over defending D-III champion Scituate on Monday, and beat Central on Tuesday to go to 6-2.
After losing the first point of Thursday’s match at Toll Gate, Narragansett responded with five consecutive points from Eliana Sahagian on serve, which gave the Mariners a 6-1 edge.
After a service error from each team, Narragansett tacked on three more points with MacKenzie Gallagher on serve, and drew a 10-2 lead.
Lexa Michailides, a senior, scored with a dig later in the set and it put Narragansett on top 20-6.
Next, Kylee Bennett added a return, and then Bennett scored four straight times on serve, and gave Narragansett a commanding 25-6 victory in the first set.
Narragansett jumped out to an 11-3 advantage in the second set before the Titans cut the deficit to 12-11 following two service points from sophomore Mary McNulty.
Next, the ariners went up 18-12, and again, the Lady Titans rallied, this time within 20-19, after an ace from Laci Hillier, a junior outside hitter.
Nevertheless, Michailides scored with a return for the final point of the set and gave Narragansett a 25-21 win.
The Titans took the momentum they gained from the second set, into the third set, and leaped out to an early 6-1 advantage after a return from Maddie Long, and three service points from Lola Olink.
Emily Levasseur assisted to McNulty for a spike, midway through the set, and that gave the Titans a 13-3 lead.
A little later in the set, Katelyn Flanagan scored with a kill and put Toll Gate up 18-4.
Soon after, Lajoie scored two service points, and then Brooke DiBenedetto assisted to Flanagan for a kill and Toll Gate went up 23-5.
Then, Bennett answered with seven straight service points and got Narragansett within 23-14.
Toll Gate ended the Narragansett spurt when DiBenedetto assisted to Flanagan for a kill, which gave the Titans game point at 24-14. Lastly, senior Makenna Izzo assisted to Hillier for a spike and that gave Toll Gate a 25-15 win in the third set.
Narragansett drew a 10-4 lead in the fourth set when Allie Tuoti, a junior, put down a spike.
Moments later, Sahagian scored with a kill and expanded the Mariners’ buffer to 14-5.
Toll Gate battled back and inched within 24-19 when Brianlys Simono sent a kill into the campfire.
Nevertheless, Gallagher found Zaharra Anderson for the final point of the match and it gave the Lady Mariners a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
The win got the Mariners back on track after a loss to Tolman earlier in the week. They kept the good times rolling on Monday with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Scituate in a matchup of two reigning champions. The Spartans won D-III last year and Narragansett won D-IV. The Mariners dropped the first two sets 25-23 and 25-12, but came all the way back for the win. They staved off elimination to win 25-22 in the third set, then won game four 25-18. A 15-6 win in the fifth set capped the comeback.
Tuoti had 14 Kills and three digs for the Mariners. Samara Sahagian had four blocks and four aces. Lexa Michailides stuffed the stat sheet with three digs, nine assists, one block and two kills.
The Mariners host unbeaten Bay View Friday at 6:30 pm.
