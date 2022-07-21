PAWTUCKET — It’s a rare feat to win a Little League game by a 1-0 score, but the South Kingstown 11-year-old all-stars picked a good time to do it.
Behind dominant pitching, highlight-reel defense and a single tally in the first inning, the District 3 champions opened state tournament play with a 1-0 victory over Cranston East on Monday at Slater Park.
“I just said to the guys, I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen a scoreboard that looked like that,” manager Josh Rosen said. “There’s so many things that happen on a Little League field. That score is tough to come by. Whether they realize it or not, every pitch, every play matters. The game is in the balance. For them to go every inning, putting it out there defensively and battling it out on the mound – that was just great to see. That’s mature baseball for kids this age.”
The win kept South Kingstown perfect on the summer and moved the club into the winners bracket final of the four-team tournament, which was set for Wednesday, after press time. A win there would clinch a trip to the championship round. Smithfield advanced in Tuesday’s other first-round game.
For South Kingstown, success on the pitcher’s mound set the stage for the opening-round win. Cole Rosen pitched 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out nine and worked his way out of a few trouble spots, including a bases-loaded jam in the fourth that he escaped from thanks to a strikeout.
“Hat’s off to Cole on the mound,” Rosen said. “I don’t think he even thought about how close the game was on the mound. You could see he was just in it, pitch-by-pitch.”
Mason O’Hagan came on with a runner on first and one out in the sixth after Rosen reached the pitch count limit. After a walk, O’Hagan got a ground ball for a force-out at second base, but another walk loaded the bases. With hopes of keeping O’Hagan eligible to pitch in Wednesday’s game, South Kingstown went to Eli Totten. With the bases still loaded, Totten ended the game on a strikeout.
The pitchers had plenty of help. South Kingstown committed just one error and made several eye-catching plays. Second baseman Steve Gazerro topped the highlight reel; he snagged a line drive to start a double play in the first, made two great plays on balls up the middle, and made a heads-up play for an out at second base to help short-circuit a fourth inning rally.
“He was all over the place,” Rosen said. “That’s something he loves to do – just buzzing around the field. Even if he doesn’t make one of those plays, he bounces back and he’s going to make the next one.”
Cranston East pitcher Eli Ozbek was nearly as good on the other side, but South Kingstown managed to touch him up for the game’s lone run in the first inning. Gazerro reached on an infield hit with one out and moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. After a strikeout, O’Hagan lined a two-out single down the right-field line, plating Gazerro.
South Kingstown came up empty on a few other scoring opportunities, but it didn’t matter.
“We had some other chances. Their pitcher did a great job,” Rosen said. “We had some opportunities, but a 1-0 game is a fantastic experience for the kids to play in a game like that.”
