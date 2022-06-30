220630ind ProutAwards.jpg

The Prout School presented its top student-athlete awards in a ceremony last month. Ellie Edwards was named Female Athlete of the Year and Cam Fonseca was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year. Meghan Mancini was named Female Student-Athlete of the Year and Drew Jalbert was named Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Abby Smith and Will Ryan earned the “Heart of a Crusader” awards.

