NORTH PROVIDENCE — North Kingstown’s Evan Rodger delivered the highlight of the weekend with a perfect game on Saturday, but it was Portsmouth that stayed perfect in the winners bracket at the Little League 12-year-old state tournament.
Rodger continued a dominant summer with the North Kingstown/Wickford all-stars with his best performance yet. Having pitched a no-hitter in district play, he was perfect in a 3-0 win over Johnston as NKW started its state tournament stay with a bang.
Monday’s matchup with Portsmouth was a different kind of game. NKW battled back from an early 5-0 hole to tie the game, but two runs in the fifth were enough for Portsmouth to prevail 7-6. The win puts Portsmouth into the championship round, while NKW dropped into a losers bracket matchup with Cumberland, which was slated for Wednesday, after the Independent’s deadline.
“We’ve just got to come back and keep battling,” NKW manager Frank McGee said. “Every team that’s here is a very good team. We’ve got to come out a little sharper on Wednesday and I think we’ll be ready to go.”
NKW was riding high after Saturday’s win. Rodger retired all 18 batters he faced, striking out 14 of them. His defense was steady on the rare instances when Johnston managed to put the ball in play, and the bats got enough offense to put Rodger in the driver’s seat. It added up to a very special night.
“He was tremendous,” McGee said. “I don’t think he’s a secret anymore. We’ve known for a while that he’s very good and I think these other teams are catching on now. I’ve said it before that, at this age, he’s as good as anybody I’ve seen. He can get it done.”
Dominant pitching is a common sight on the 12-year-old diamond, but it doesn’t often come with this level of efficiency. Rodger’s pinpoint control has set him apart this summer. Perfect games are exceedingly uncommon on the all-star stage – partially because it’s not easy for pitchers to even finish a game while keeping under the pitch count limit.
“He has great command and he mixes in his curveball well,” McGee said. “He’s just a tough, tough at-bat for kids. He had a really special game and it was fun to be a part of it.”
As amazing as Saturday’s win was, it didn’t mean much for Monday’s matchup. Portsmouth came out swinging with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second.
NKW thrived in comeback situations during the district tournament and made a move again in this one. Shut out for three innings, the NKW stars came back with five runs in the fourth inning. Tommy McGee started the rally with a single, Charlie Sisson doubled and Anthony Azzolina got NKW on the board with an RBI single. An error on a ground ball from Cory Van Wormer allowed two runs to score. A dropped third strike and an ensuing error sent Van Wormer home from second base. Rocco Coseglia followed with an RBI single that plated Will Clarke with the tying run.
“It’s a tough grind,” McGee said. “It’s not insurmountable – we showed that. It’s certainly easier if you get ahead early. But the boys played well. We had some timely hits there.”
NKW starter Jayden Maxwell had settled in after the rough start to work a scoreless third inning, and Tommy McGee kept the positive trend going with a scoreless fourth inning as he came on in relief.
Portsmouth reliever Ben Humm worked a scoreless fifth inning to keep the game tied. Portsmouth then regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Singles by Mason Smith, Brady Fanning and Jacob LaBonte loaded the bases with two outs. Tyler Doucet poked a line drive into center field to plate the go-ahead run. Ryan Campion’s infield hit allowed another run to score.
NKW rallied one more time in its last at-bats. Van Wormer was hit by a pitch before Ethan Machado reached on a fielder’s choice. Coseglia hit a two-out double to score Machado, making it 7-6. After an intentional walk to Rodger, Humm induced a ground ball to shortstop to end the game, stranding the tying run on second base.
The loss was the first of the summer for NKW, which had gone unbeaten in the district tournament, but the squad left the field on Monday still feeling optimistic.
“We’ll get a good practice in and see what we can do,” McGee said. “Still very positive about this group.”
