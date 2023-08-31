I had never reported on a story in bare feet before, toes in the sand. That evening at Roger Wheeler State Beach, working on a feature about beach volleyball, was the moment I reached peak South County sportswriter.
It’s been a fun ride, full of memories that only this slice of the smallest state could produce. I plan to make a few more, but they will come in a different role as I step back from the sports editor job this week.
I’ll still be covering sports on a freelance basis, so this isn’t goodbye. The move is my own entry on a long list of changes. I started at the Independent in 2014, when the paper was still two papers—the South County Independent and the North East Independent. We were then owned by the Sherman Publishing Company of Newport. Southern Rhode Island newspapers took over four years later. My twitter and Instagram handle, @RhodyWill, was just a vestige of my old job, not something I hear everywhere I go. I had just gotten married in 2014; now, my wife, Meg, and I have two young daughters who often join me on the sidelines. The grind of nights and weekend work, plus a childcare crisis to which we have not been immune, set the stage for our decision to make a change. I’ll be shifting into mostly full-time dad mode for a few years while covering games on a freelance basis and working on some other projects. Not to mention my budding career as a youth soccer coach. The under-6 set is notoriously difficult to work with.
I probably won’t miss the daily grind, but I’ll certainly miss everything that came out of it—the great games, the cool opportunities, the community connections, and most of all, the relationships I’ve been lucky to make.
I could go back and count the number of high school championship teams that I’ve covered, but I don’t think I’ll have time before my last day. There have been too many. South County is a hotbed, and it’s been a pleasure chronicling the success of your programs. As a journalist, I don’t root for teams, but one of my favorite parts of the job is following teams on championship rides. I’ll never have more fun working than I did in this role. Summers with the Ocean State Waves and Little League all-star contenders have been terrific.
Covering URI gave me my first taste of the college sports world. Though I enjoy the high school scene just as much, having the opportunity to follow Dan Hurley’s Rams to a pair of NCAA Tournaments was a career highlight.
To the athletes and coaches, thanks for letting me share your stories—of both triumph and loss. Thanks to area athletic directors Terry Lynch, Matt Mahar, Kelly Moniz, Dave Tober and their predecessors for making my job easy. Thank you to URI sports information directors Shane Donaldson and Michaela Benford, and former SIDs Mike Laprey and Jodi Pontbriand for their help and friendship, and to Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn for running a great program.
Thank you to colleagues past and present for the fun times and shared experience. Thanks to my wife for her understanding when double-elimination playoff brackets inevitably get pushed to an extra game.
And thanks to all of you for reading.
South County is a special place. My toes will be firmly planted in the sand here for a long time. I’ll see you in these pages again soon.
