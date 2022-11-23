Nine sports are played in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s fall season.
North Kingstown captured state championships in five of them.
Fall has often been the best season for the Skippers, and this one will go into the record books as even better than most.
The field hockey team kicked things off with a title in the newly-created Division I bracket. With a larger D-I field this season, the RIIL instituted two playoff brackets. The Skippers couldn’t catch up to the state’s top powerhouses, but took full advantage of the new setup. They peaked late in the year and surged to the D-I title, sending retiring coaches Julie Maguire and Kris Graham out with another trophy.
The school’s unified volleyball team celebrated a title for the second straight year, after claiming the Division II championship with a win over Westerly.
Nov. 12 brought the crescendo for the big season. The Skipper girls soccer team captured its second consecutive state championship with a win over La Salle in the title round. Later that day, the North Kingstown girls volleyball team regained the championship after a one-year hiatus when it topped South Kingstown for the state title.
Away from the varsity level, North’s freshman football team beat Bishop Hendricken for the state championship.
Another Skippers squad narrowly missed out on a title. The top-seeded boys soccer team was upset in the finals by South Kingstown.
The season also included successful campaigns by the football team, the girls tennis team and the boys and girls cross country squads.
